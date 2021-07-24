Newsletter Signup Register / Login
China's Qian Yang puts her gold medal on after it was presented by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, after winning the gold medal in the women's 10-meter air rifle at the Asaka Shooting Range on Saturday. Photo: AP/Alex Brandon
tokyo 2020 olympics

China's Yang wins 1st gold of Tokyo Olympics in air rifle

11 Comments
By JOHN MARSHALL
TOKYO

Qian Yang of China won the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday in women’s 10-meter air rifle.

Yang overtook Anastasiia Galashina when the Russian missed the center two rings for an 8.9 on her final shot.

Yang had a 9.8 on her final shot and finished with an Olympic record 251.8. Galashina finished at 251.1.

International Olympic President Thomas Bach presented Yang with the medal which she put on herself. As part of anti-coronavirus measures, all medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics are being asked to put their medals on themselves.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Great optics. The first medal at Japan's already contentious Olympics is won by... a Chinese competitor.

Boy, that must sting.

5 ( +13 / -8 )

Congratulations!

8 ( +11 / -3 )

Good for Yang! Boo for China.

4 ( +12 / -8 )

China's Yang wins 1st gold of Tokyo Olympics in air rifle :

A good start for China.

Most encouraging..

-4 ( +5 / -9 )

Great optics. The first medal at Japan's already contentious Olympics is won by... a Chinese competitor.

Boy, that must sting.

It will for some. I must admit to having almost zero interest in the Olympics, but I always enjoy watching patriots and nationalists getting bitter.

Well done Ms Yang!

7 ( +11 / -4 )

Bach hasn’t left Japan yet?

What’s he waiting for?

More money?

7 ( +7 / -0 )

@ossan Good for Yang! Boo for China

What's wrong with you?

3 ( +4 / -1 )

I was watching some of the archery this morn.The mixed doubles was interesting.When GB matched up against China,wonder who Hong Kongnese were rooting for?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

@ossan Good for Yang! Boo for China

What's wrong with you?

I've been asking that question for a long time. My guess, sour grapes.

I was watching some of the archery this morn.The mixed doubles was interesting.When GB matched up against China,wonder who Hong Kongnese were rooting for?

Neither. Hongkongers support their own team.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Hearty congratulations to winner Qian Yang and to runner-up Anastasiia Galashina.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Well done.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

