China's Yang wins 1st gold of Tokyo Olympics in air rifle :

By JOHN MARSHALL

Qian Yang of China won the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday in women’s 10-meter air rifle.

Yang overtook Anastasiia Galashina when the Russian missed the center two rings for an 8.9 on her final shot.

Yang had a 9.8 on her final shot and finished with an Olympic record 251.8. Galashina finished at 251.1.

International Olympic President Thomas Bach presented Yang with the medal which she put on herself. As part of anti-coronavirus measures, all medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics are being asked to put their medals on themselves.

