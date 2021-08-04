Yosozumi wins another skateboarding gold for Japan

The Olympic debut of skateboarding is turning out to be an all-Japanese affair.
Making it three gold medals from three events, with just one more left to go, Sakura Yosozumi led a Japanese 1-2 in the women's park event on Wednesday, solidifying the host country's dominance in the sport's Olympic debut.
Kokona Hiraki took silver and, at 12 years old, became Japan's youngest ever Olympic medalist. Sky Brown, already a skating superstar at 13, prevented a Japanese medal sweep by taking the bronze, making her the youngest person to win a medal for Britain at the Olympics.
Yosozumi won with a trick-filled first run that scored 60.09, making her the only competitor to break 60 points in the event at the Ariake Urban Sports Park.
That run immediately piled pressure on the seven other finalists to dislodge her. They all failed.
Japanese skaters also took both golds in the street events in the first week of the Tokyo Games. Yuto Horigome was the men's street champion and 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya won the women's street gold. Japan also got bronze in that event, from Funa Nakayama.
Nishiya's win had made her Japan's youngest ever medalist. But that title now goes Hiraki, who only turns 13 later this month.
In total, Japan has five of the nine skateboarding medals that have been handed out so far.
The last three will be distributed Thursday in the men's park competition.
Yosozumi's winning 45-second first run included two 540 spins off the walls of the huge skate bowl, rotating herself one and half times in the air before landing back on her board.
She only just made the second, crouching deep on her knees to make the trick stick. The 19-year-old skateboarder whose first name means cherry blossom in Japanese thrust her fists in the air in delight.
Her big score left Hiraki and Brown, skating right behind her, with a mountain to climb, forcing them to go for hard-to-land stunts to try to unseat her.
Brown attempted a super-tough trick that involved trying to spin the board on its axis underfoot as she powered off a steep back wall.
A message on the back of her helmet read: "Be brave, have fun, and do it 'cause you love it!!"
But twice she failed to pull off the move, called a kickflip Indy in skateboard parlance.
She nailed it on her third try and wrapped up that final run with a 540 of her own.
Brown clutched her head in hands, overcome by the emotion. But her score of 56.47 was only good enough for third.
Reckless
Great! Love the artwork on that skateboard.
xamurai
Flawless first try! The 12-year-old silver medalist has a very bright future in the world of skateboarding! Just feel sorry for 4th placer Okamoto who failed in her last flip. That would have changed the ranking... Overall, great performance young ladies!
mountainpear
The real reason Sky Brown chose to skate for the GB Team!
Iron Lad
Congrats to the winner, but I feel sad for Okamoto, her run was very high-stake and if successful, would have won Gold.
vanityofvanities
I wish skateboarding will not become popular. Skateboarding is noisy, disrupting traffic and endangering pedestrians.
cracaphat
I feel pure negativity in these sad comments.The weather is too beautiful to be feeling like you need to tell people.
Antiquesaving
Do these games really mean anything?
Up to now approximate 710 medals have been won.
The top 10 countries all basically rich or powerful have taken 426 medals the next 10 countries again rich or powerful for the most part took 144.
So of the 710 medals to date 567 were given to just 20 countries out if 200 countries participating.
We could have just had 30 countries show up and not much would have changed
drlucifer
Congrats to all the medal winners but feel there must be an age cap in the olympics,
12, 13 year old just too young to be competing in the olympics. what next kids in diapers
probably taking part in a crawling race. Sad, to see the over commercialisation of the olympics.
0rei0
Well you're a real killjoy, aren't you.
A lot of older competitors in other more established sports could, and should, learn a lot from these young girls on how to be exemplary athletes, win or lose. I don't think I've ever seen such an amicable atmosphere between competitors in my life.
The Australian and American lifting a tearful Okamoto onto their shoulders, to show appreciation for her valiant attempt at gold was, more than literally, uplifting.
Shipwrecker
Managed to catch about 15 minutes of it, including Yosozumi's 60-point run. I think the oldest of the competitors I saw was about 19. I don't really understand the scoring system but it was a good watch.
O'Brien
More gold for Japan means that the government can release some really high Covid figures today while everyone's cooing over the medals.
Watch and see, I bet you we see no fewer than yesterday and likely more.
Seesaw7
Okamoto didn't win any medals. Kawaii so.
O'Brien
he Australian and American lifting a tearful Okamoto onto their shoulders in front of absolutely nobody, to show appreciation for her valiant attempt at gold was, more than literally, uplifting.
Fixed it for ya, Pollyanna.
kohakuebisu
Downvotes are out in force in this topic!
I can't say I understood the scoring. I would have ignored Okamoto falling with one second to go and given her gold or silver. I also thought Sky Brown in third did a much more dynamic run than Hiraki the silver medalist. Hiraki was grind heavy and lacked air.
If this is all perfectly normal skateboard scoring, I would question why Okamoto's coach told her to do a high risk trick with one second to go after nailing the previous 44 seconds with the smoothest and fastest skating on view. It was okay to do it once, but she came back and did exactly the same thing again.
ShinkansenCaboose
Don’t pre-adolescents have some physical benefits in this sport over those that have already reached puberty?
Especially with girls and their hip structures which effects balance movements?
0rei0
Just the insignificant world TV audience, and the live video link wall audience. Not real enough for you?
Over to you, Debbie Downer.