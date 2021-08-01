Zverev follows up win over Djokovic with Olympic gold

Alexander Zverev followed up his comeback win over Novak Djokovic by winning the gold medal in men’s tennis at the Tokyo Olympics.
The fifth-ranked German overwhelmed Russian opponent Karan Khachanov 6-3, 6-1 at the Tokyo Games on Sunday for the biggest title of his career.
The 6-foot-6 (1.98-meter) Zverev controlled the match with his big serve and a confident two-handed backhand, never really giving the 25th-ranked Khachanov a chance.
Zverev’s previous best performance was reaching the final of last year’s U.S. Open, where he wasted a two-set lead in a five-set loss to Dominic Thiem.
IOC president Thomas Bach watched his fellow German win the title as a group of about 10 anti-Olympic protesters across the street from the Ariake Tennis Park made themselves heard inside Center Court. Play was not interrupted.
Commodore Perry
He has never won a grand slam tournament so this is a huge win for him.
kitts
Karen, not Karan. It'a a common Armenian male name.
snowymountainhell
Congratulations! to Team Ge’s Alexander Zverev on ‘keeping his cool’and getting His share of Tokyo’s Olympic GOLD !!
snowymountainhell
Entschuldiung,… “*Team Ge*rmany”.
Tim
Djokovic may not have won a gold medal but he is still the GOAT by almost every measure. It seems that by the time he retires he will be the male GOAT by every measure.
Tim
What is this guy's (Zverev) first language? He is as Russian as Brezhnev. Stalin was Georgian and Khrushchev was Ukrainian.) Lenin can't be categorized as anything less than a man of the people, regardless of nationality.
On another note, what has happened to Germany? They used to be a sporting superpower. Maybe the health minster and his husband decided Israel should have more medals than Germany.
Seesaw7
Djokovic is the GOAT alright. But it's nice to see new winners in Tennis world sometimes.
RonriiUrufu
@Tim: Sascha Zverev was born in Hamburg, Germany - just because his parents came from Russia decades ago, that doesn't make him Russian.