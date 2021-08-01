Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo Olympics Tennis
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, serves to Karen Khachanov, of the Russian Olympic Committee, during the men's single gold medal match of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
tokyo 2020 olympics

Zverev follows up win over Djokovic with Olympic gold

8 Comments
By ANDREW DAMPF
TOKYO

Alexander Zverev followed up his comeback win over Novak Djokovic by winning the gold medal in men’s tennis at the Tokyo Olympics.

The fifth-ranked German overwhelmed Russian opponent Karan Khachanov 6-3, 6-1 at the Tokyo Games on Sunday for the biggest title of his career.

The 6-foot-6 (1.98-meter) Zverev controlled the match with his big serve and a confident two-handed backhand, never really giving the 25th-ranked Khachanov a chance.

Zverev’s previous best performance was reaching the final of last year’s U.S. Open, where he wasted a two-set lead in a five-set loss to Dominic Thiem.

IOC president Thomas Bach watched his fellow German win the title as a group of about 10 anti-Olympic protesters across the street from the Ariake Tennis Park made themselves heard inside Center Court. Play was not interrupted.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

8 Comments
Login to comment

He has never won a grand slam tournament so this is a huge win for him.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Karen, not Karan. It'a a common Armenian male name.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Congratulations! to Team Ge’s Alexander Zverev on ‘keeping his cool’and getting His share of Tokyo’s Olympic GOLD !!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Entschuldiung,… “*Team Ge*rmany”.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Djokovic may not have won a gold medal but he is still the GOAT by almost every measure. It seems that by the time he retires he will be the male GOAT by every measure.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

“*Team Ge*rmany”.

What is this guy's (Zverev) first language? He is as Russian as Brezhnev. Stalin was Georgian and Khrushchev was Ukrainian.) Lenin can't be categorized as anything less than a man of the people, regardless of nationality.

On another note, what has happened to Germany? They used to be a sporting superpower. Maybe the health minster and his husband decided Israel should have more medals than Germany.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Djokovic is the GOAT alright. But it's nice to see new winners in Tennis world sometimes.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

@Tim: Sascha Zverev was born in Hamburg, Germany - just because his parents came from Russia decades ago, that doesn't make him Russian.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo

Reflections of Tokyo During the COVID-19 Pandemic, a Photo Essay

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Make Your Own KitKat at Miyashita Park’s KitKat Chocolatory

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Beyond Tokyo’s 23 Wards: Exploring West Tokyo and its Remote Islands

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #138: Fatigue is ‘No Reason for a Break’ Says Former Tokyo Governor

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Tweet of the Week #71: Iconic Anime Akira Predicted 2020 Olympic Game Turmoils

GaijinPot Blog