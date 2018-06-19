Japan beat 10-man Colombia 2-1 in their World Cup opener

Japan beat 10-man Colombia 2-1 in Group H on Tuesday to become the first Asian side to beat a South American one at the World Cup.
Asian teams had managed three draws in 17 matches against South American sides but the four-times Asian champions made their extra man count after Colombia midfielder Carlos Sanchez became the first player to get a red card in Russia.
His sending-off in the third minute, for a deliberate handball, was the second fastest in World Cup history after Uruguay's Jose Batista was dismissed after 55 seconds against Scotland in 1986.
Shinji Kagawa scored from the resulting penalty to give Japan the lead.
Juan Quintero's clever low free kick in the 39th minute brought Colombia's equaliser but Yuya Osako leapt above his marker to head a corner into the net for the 73rd-minute winner.
It was sweet revenge for Japan, who were thumped 4-1 by Colombia in Brazil four years ago, but they wasted plenty of chances to kill the game off.
Kagawa went close in the 16th minute but his shot rolled past the post and Osako fired against the face of goal from a dangerous position in the box.
With Japan dominating in midfield, Colombia's Argentine coach Jose Pekerman opted to sacrifice Juan Cuadrado around the half hour mark to send on defensive midfielder Wilmar Barrios.
That gave Colombia extra control and their all-time leading scorer and captain Radamel Falcao came more into the game.
Falcao, making his World Cup debut after missing the last tournament in Brazil due to injury, showed his hunger when he stretched full length to get his foot to an overhead cross but did not have the power to beat the goalkeeper.
Genki Haraguchi's foul on Falcao earned Colombia a foul on the edge of the box and Quintero fired a low free kick under the leaping wall. Japan goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima reacted late and by the time he got his hands to the ball, it had crossed the line.
Pekerman introduced James Rodriguez, who did not start due to a calf problem, in the 59th minute but the Golden Boot winner in Brazil was unable to change the course of the match.
19 Comments
Login to comment
Luddite
Brilliant result for Japan, up against a team playing dirty. Colombia's defence was as bad as Argentina's.
zurcronium
Well done Japan. Fine match and clearly the deserving winner tonight. Quite some revenge from last WC 4-1 drubbing by Columbia. Score could have been higher if some finishes were better executed. But a victory is in the books and Japan may well go through now to the next round.
yoshisan88
Japan was kinda lucky with the red card giving them an edge. However, they did play well. A win is a win. Congratulation and good luck.
zichi
Very important first win for Japan.
BurakuminDes
Fantastic performance Samurai Blue! Excellent from 1 to 11. First Asian team to ever beat a South American team in the WC - in 17 attempts! Arguably, the best performance ever by the Japanese men’s team. Great chance now for the Samurai to make the final 16 - and then who knows?
@ tiring - why the “eat that” nastiness? No need to get cocky. Just enjoy the win.
kawabegawa198
How about the slimy Japanese goalkeeper pretending the ball didn't cross the line for Colombia's goal?!
garymalmgren
The second half was clearly Japan's.
Pretty tough refereeing.
oldman_13
Great job Japan!
Japanese citizens have all the right in the world to celebrate on the streets without snarky comments.
Ganbare Japan!
Unbelievable! Japans win will cheer up all those in Kansai suffering. The win is dedicated to them. Honda Keisuke was brilliant when he came on, set up 2nd goal.
I am so happy, and we will be partying and dancing all night!! All of Japan goes to job with no sleep and hangover tomorrow!!
Alexandre T. Ishii
"Japan beat 10-man Colombia 2-1 in their World Cup opener" and let's see more miracle Japan will go forward next matches 11x11 and win, Senegal and Poland players checking Japanese players now.
chococya96
Congratualtions to Japan. It was an intense game compared to the game played by SK yesterday.
yoshisan88
I think in that moment he forgot that this world cup goal line technology is being used so no way you can fool the ref. Maybe force of habit or reflex? Cut him some slack.
CrazyJoe
Stupid handball by Colombia. Better to give up a goal at 3' and have 87' to come back at full strength.
cracaphat
Japan won but were wasteful in front of goal.Also a lotta pitty patty passes with no real purpose.They sure didn't play like they had a man advantage for almost all the game.Will get a better idea from the next match unless the other team gets a man sent off again.But first impressions were defensive and stuffy in their play.
seanwd20
Where are all the English people saying that Japan would lose?
BurakuminDes
You have to fear for Sanchez now - if he ever goes back home - knowing how Colombians deal with players who let them down (the late Escobar didnt last very long after he got home after the 1994 Cup). Hope history doesn’t repeat.
yoshisan88
I do not think it is a deliberate handball because the ball hit the arm of the player, not the hand. However, since the ball is goal tending. A penalty and red card are justified.
nandakandamanda
Japan played as a team, finally, and deserve the win, even if they missed so many shots on goal. Colombia showed occasional brilliance but it was not enough.
This should give Samurai Blue confidence in their new coach and in themselves.
The jury is still out on Kawashima though...
cracaphat
Lol. He raised his arm out to deliberately stop the ball.People who really know football know... never mind. Lol 2 times.