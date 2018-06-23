Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Water use spiked in Japan during half-time Photo: AFP
world cup

TV soccer fans test waterworks in World Cup toilet dash

0 Comments
By Yoshikazu Tsuno
TOKYO

Armchair Japan fans following their team's 2-1 World Cup win over Colombia risked triggering a plumbing disaster of epic proportions when millions rushed to the toilet at half-time.

When fans finally tore themselves away from the television earlier this week after a nail-biting first 45 minutes, water use jumping 24 percent in Tokyo during the break, the city's waterworks bureau said on Friday.

"We presume it's because a lot of people holding off on a trip to the bathroom all went at once," an official told AFP. "Water use can fluctuate, especially during soccer matches, which only have one break in the middle. It also can be affected by a period of time, excitement and other factors."

Flushed with joy after watching Yuya Osako bag a second-half winner for Japan against 10-man Colombia in Russia on Tuesday, jubilant fans made another dash for the toilet at the final whistle, causing another spike of 50 percent in water use.

But the official revealed the Tokyo waterworks bureau had anticipated the stampede and adjusted the city's supply and pressure accordingly in order to avoid catastrophe.

"We are ready to prepare for a stable water supply during the next match on Sunday," she insisted, looking ahead to this Sunday's clash with Senegal.

A similar pattern of toilet use was noted across Japan as viewers remained glued to their screens for the match, broadcast live on prime time TV.

The viewing rate for the fixture also hit a yearly high of 48.7 percent in Japan, surpassing the 33.9 percent marked when Japanese figure skating hero Yuzuru Hanyu won Olympic gold in February.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

June 23rd (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

10 Unique Date Spots In Tokyo (That Don’t Involve Rowing Boats Or Sushi)

Savvy Tokyo

Parks and Gardens

Izu Shaboten Animal Park

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Japan Summer Music Festival Guide: Oh No, Let’s Go!

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

6 Types of Students Language Teachers Will Meet in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Hatos Bar: An American BBQ Oasis In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 23-24

Savvy Tokyo

Popular

Aoshima (Cat island)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining