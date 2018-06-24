Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Maya Yoshida trains in Kazan, Russia Photo: AFP/File
world cup

Tidy Japan fans make us proud, says Yoshida

By Benjamin CREMEL
YEKATERINBURG, Russia

Southampton and Japan defender Maya Yoshida reserved special praise Saturday for the country's fans after they were pictured clearing up their rubbish at the World Cup.

Following Tuesday's shock 2-1 victory over Colombia -- the first by an Asian country over a South American one at a World Cup -- footage emerged of Japanese fans putting their rubbish in bin bags at the stadium.

"We were very impressed," 29-year-old Yoshida said on the eve of Japan's Group H clash with Senegal in Yekaterinburg.

"Of course, it is not just the national team who represent Japan, but the fans in Russia also, so to be praised by the whole world (for their actions), we are very proud of this."

Asked if the Japan players similarly clean up their dressing room after a match, the central defender joked: "Well, we leave our dressing room after the match much cleaner compared to in the Premier League."

And your wins make us proud, so get on it Japan!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Really impressive and they set a good example to the rest of the world and other Japanese.

Perhaps it will inspire people to clean up after themselves when they leave the beach.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

It's a pity the same bunch of people aren't doing the same good job in the park that is located just in front of Kameari Station (Minami-guchi).Every weekday morning the local hoikuen(nursery school)staff have to go around picking up the trash and cigarette butts that the previous night's users have left.Theyhave to do It to stop the abundant cigarette butts being put in the mouths of their young charges.Ironically while they are cleaning the area the apathetic locals are sitting watching them do it while smoking even know bough most of them are retired and could help clean up the area

0 ( +0 / -0 )

