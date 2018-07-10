Anyone but England? The bitter truth about football rivalry in the UK

For football fans in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, it's often a case of ABE (Anyone But England). It's tough for them to change the habit of a lifetime and get behind Gareth Southgate's team in the World Cup.
In a sporting quirk, Britain sends a united team to the Olympics, but it's a different story in football and rugby, where ancient and bitter rivalries run deep.
England is the dominant nation in the United Kingdom, with more resources, more players, and more success at sporting level than its smaller neighbours.
And that grates.
Andy Murray, the Scottish former Wimbledon champion, touched a nerve when he said he would be supporting "anyone but England" at the 2006 World Cup, prompting an angry backlash from English sports fans.
Scotland's political leaders have maintained a jocular tone during England's progression to the semifinals in Russia.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon of the Scottish National Party tweeted a photo of herself holding a model of the World Cup trophy, stating, "It's home already (well, we can dream!!)", before congratulating England on their 2-0 quarter-final win against Sweden.
Ian Blackford, the SNP leader in the British parliament, revealed he was backing eliminated Peru due to their hospitality during a recently friendly match, but pledged to offer his "hearty congratulations" to England if they win the World Cup.
The SNP were accused of deliberately time-wasting in the Westminster parliament on July 3 to prevent English MPs from being able to enjoy the second-round win over Colombia.
Political rivalry -- and bitterness -- is always bubbling underneath the sporting surface.
Harry Potter author J. K. Rowling last week got into a Twitter spat after accusing a journalist of "bigotry" over anti-English statements. Rowling -- who was born in England but has made Edinburgh her home -- later tweeted that she had a "bulging folder of xenophobic and anglophobic screenshots".
Any mention of England's World Cup victory in 1966 sets many Scots' teeth on edge. A repeat in Russia would mean further pain.
For them, the real red letter day was a 3-2 win over the reigning world champions in 1967.
Writing in the Scottish pro-independence newspaper The National, columnist Carolyn Leckie put her "Anyone but England" stance down to the "structural imbalance" of a "dysfunctional" UK.
"I am a bit resentful when people desperate to appear tolerant and broadminded demand that we all show how grown-up and open-minded we are by supporting England," she wrote. "On Wednesday I'll be defiantly supporting tiny Croatia against mighty England."
In Wales, the "ABE" rivalry was inflamed when people painted England flags on Welsh roads ahead of the quarter-final against Sweden.
Wales fan Elis Anwyl, 22, has been flying the flags of every one of England's opponents at his home. "All my mates think it's funny, but I have had a few people messaging me about it -- someone even called me scum," he told a local newspaper.
BBC Radio Wales was forced to delete a tweet asking listeners "Are we all English now?" as England progressed to the quarter-finals.
The Football Association of Wales replied: "We're still Welsh, are you?"
The broadcaster issued a hasty apology, tweeting: "Hands up -- we got the World Cup tweet wrong. We've now deleted it."
BBC Radio Ulster prompted a similar backlash when Belfast-born presenter Stephen Nolan tweeted "Never have I felt more English" in the early stages of the tournament -- sparking more than 200 mostly negative responses.
One complicating factor for ABEs is that Southgate and his young team are genuinely likeable, having shed the baggage that has weighed down so many England teams in past tournaments.
Whether that's enough to change people's minds is another matter.© 2018 AFP
12 Comments
Login to comment
maybeperhapsyes
The international rivalry is the same as club rivalry. Without the rivalry, we have nothing. It's what it's all about isn't it?
"My club/country is better than yours!"
I'm Scottish and don't mind if the England team wins. (The country I really hate are already out....hurrah!)
What I wont be looking forward to if they win is the media ramming it down our throats every chance they get.
Geez...they're still gassing on about 66.
kawabegawa198
Let's be brutally honest; this England side is nothing special. They got to the semi-finals via a pretty easy route. You can hardly include players like the hapless Raheem Sterling in the same class as Messi or Ronaldo!
Ah_so
The English are happy when the other nations of the UK do well - good luck to them.
Yubaru
But, like it or not, soccer is still a team sport , and the team is only as good as the sum total of ALL it's parts.
England is still playing, and I am quite certain that both Argentina and Portugal would more than ecstatic to still be playing, whether those two were playing or not.
Sour loser it sounds to me.
cucashopboy
kawabegawa198 - the England side are much better than they've been for a very long time and were very good against Sweden. I agree with you on Sterling though, he always seems not quite sure what to do every thime he receives the ball in the box.
papigiulio
Just a little bit of rivalry. We Dutchies have the same with Germany or Belgium, more with Germany because of our history. I think each country has a little bit of rivalry with its neighbors. As long as it stays friendly, its all good and fun.
Ricky Kaminski
Anyone in the UK supporting Croatia over England tomorrow is just a bitter, resentful and sad twat. The Scottish way of doing it for a joke is fine and jolly, like the New Zealand - Australia thing; but we both know deep down that we are made from the same stock. Ok , us Aussies never found the fondness for sheep our brave cousins did, but that's fine. Would still support the Kiwis over anyone really.
Haters gunna hate innit.
Go ENGLAND!!!!
zichi
No one is supporting England at this stage because usually they are already gone. Being a Celt but born in England puts me in a challenging position with two UK Celtic countries and Ireland. So my support list is Wales/Scotland/Ireland/England. Also living for decades in Japan then we go Japan after that but having a large American family so that follows next. I also have Italian and French family so they follow on the end.
Wales
Scotland
Ireland
England
Japan
America
Italy
France
The majority of UK football fans will be supporting England unless they happen to be an immigrant or from the EU.
Ex_Res
I have always said that with Internationl football, there should be one united team - United Kingdom.
Great players could then be brought in from all 4 corners of the Kingdom.
zichi
United Kingdom/British team, never, no we don't want that. We also enjoy our domestic international games like England vs Scotland at Wembley and the Scottish warriors flood south in their kilts waving their flags like Wallace or Bruce.
Toasted Heretic
Why? They might have Croatian links, family.
Or, they might just be bored with arrogant, angry England supporters...
What does that mean? We're all human, we all came from Africa and we all can chose who to support in the World Cup.
I wish both teams an exciting game and may the best one win.
Except Australia.
therougou
I don't have a real preference with this final 4. I wish a South American team was there to add a bit of style and flair. If I had to choose, I'd say Croatia since they've yet to win it and they underachieved in recent tournaments.