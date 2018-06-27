Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Peru's Paolo Guerrero, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the group C match between Australia and Peru, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
world cup

Australia eliminated; Peru leaves World Cup on high note

0 Comments
By TALES AZZONI
SOCHI, Russia

Back at the World Cup for the first time since 1982, Peru isn't leaving Russia empty handed.

The Peruvians failed to score a goal in their opening two matches, but the team finally gave its fans a reason to celebrate when it ended Australia's hopes of advancing to the knockout round with a 2-0 victory on Tuesday.

The Australians had to beat Peru and hope Denmark lost to France in the other Group C match, but neither result occurred. France and Denmark drew 0-0 in Moscow.

Andre Carrillo's 18th-minute goal — a half-volley from inside the area — was Peru's first in a World Cup since its last appearance 36 years ago. Peru hadn't won a World Cup match since defeating Iran in 1978.

"I need to thank the players for their great effort, and the fans, who were incredible and supported us all the way," Peru coach Ricardo Gareca said. "At least we were able to give them a triumph, that's the most important thing."

Peru captain Paolo Guerrero, who almost missed the tournament because of a doping suspension, scored the other goal in the 50th with a left-footed strike after getting to a loose ball inside the area.

"This triumph is for our people and for Jefferson (Farfan)," Guerrero said of his teammate who missed the match after being hospitalized with a head injury sustained in practice last weekend. "We showed that Peru can play as equal to anyone."

Australia striker Tim Cahill, a 38-year-old veteran who entered the match in the 53rd minute, had a chance to become only the fifth player to score in four World Cups, joining Pele, Uwe Seeler, Miroslav Klose and Cristiano Ronaldo. But he had few chances.

Australia needed the victory to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2006 but it had a slow start at Fisht Stadium, unable to get near the opposing area. The Peruvians, boosted by a loud crowd that heavily outnumbered the Aussies, took advantage of their chances and gave their team an honorable finish after two opening losses.

The whole squad saluted the boisterous Peruvian fans after the match, spending several moments near their sections in the stands.

Australia's best chance to score came in the 27th minute when Tom Rogic made a run through the Peru defense and had his shot saved by goalkeeper Pedro Gallese.

Peru almost added its third goal when Edison Flores' shot hit the post following a fast breakaway.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Culture

Narita

GaijinPot Travel

LGBT

Shibuya Home Bar

GaijinPot Travel

ALT

Making the Best of It: Creating Positive Outcomes from Negative Situations at School

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Culture

Tashirojima (Cat Island)

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 30-July 1

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Japanese Seaweed: The Superfood You Can Find Everywhere (And Should Be Eating)

Savvy Tokyo