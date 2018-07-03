Belgium beats Japan 3-2 in injury time to reach World Cup quarterfinals

Jan Vertonghen started Belgium's comeback with a crazy, looping header and Nacer Chaldi capped it by finishing off a 10-second, end-to-end attack in the final moments.
It added up to a 3-2 victory over Japan on Monday that gave the Belgians a spot in the World Cup quarterfinals for the second straight tournament.
Trailing 2-0, Vertonghen scored with a header in the 69th minute that appeared to be a cross but somehow dropped in under the bar. Substitute Marouane Fellaini headed in another from Eden Hazard's cross in the 74th.
Chaldi, who came on as a substitute in the 65th, decided it with virtually the last kick of the game in the fourth minute of injury time.
Belgium goalkeeper Thibault Courtois grabbed a corner kick and rolled the ball to Kevin De Bruyne, who dribbled to the top of the center circle and passed to Thomas Meunier on the right. Meunier one-timed the ball across the area and Romelu Lukaku let it roll by for Chaldi to tap in with his left foot from 7 yards.
Belgium is the first team to overturn a two-goal deficit in a World Cup knockout match since West Germany beat England in extra time at the 1970 tournament. The last team do it in regulation was when Portugal beat North Korea in the 1966 quarterfinals.
"It's a test of character. It's a test of the team," Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said. "You have to see how the substitutes react, how the whole team reacts."
Belgium will next face five-time champion Brazil in the quarterfinals on Friday in Kazan.
Japan led through early second-half goals by Genki Haraguchi and Takashi Inui, but they couldn't hold on.
"When we were up 2-0, I really wanted to score another goal and we did have opportunities," Japan coach Akira Nishino said. "We were to some extent controlling the game, but Belgium upped their game when they had to."
What was expected to be a mismatch ended up being a classic, partly because of Martinez's decisions to send on Fellaini and Chadli as substitutes in the 65th minute.
"In football, sometimes you want to be perfect," Martinez said. "In the World Cup and especially in the knockout stage, it's about getting through."
Belgium, which narrowly avoided joining Germany, Argentina, Spain and Portugal as big-name eliminations, won all three of its group matches and scored a tournament-leading nine goals at that stage.
Japan narrowly scraped through, advancing ahead of Senegal because it had fewer yellow cards.
The Japanese have now lost in the round of 16 three times without ever reaching the quarterfinals.
EMOTIONAL END
Four Japanese players fell on their knees in despair after the final whistle. Hiroki Sakai and Gen Shoji were in tears.
The end-to-end attack took only 10 seconds.
Heckleberry
Wow what a match.
At 2-0 up Japan should have sat deep and soaked up the pressure from Belgium and hit on the counter, but perhaps they were a little hesistant to be seen playing defensively again after having been booed for passing the ball back and forth in the final 15 minutes of the group stage loss vs Poland.
Why Japan pushed everybody up in injury time for a corner kick vs much taller Belgian players is beyond me. They were going for glory obviously but it can backfire badly and it did.
All in all an instant classic World Cup game, but Japanese fans will rue what could have been, especially with the manner it was lost with 15 seconds left in injury time.
erbaviva
Belgium is a favorite contender to win the world cup and they showed us why. But Japan did seriously challenged the much faster, far mose talented, and bigger team. Heads up Japan, you are becoming a real contender at last.
Maiika
Perhaps now those who were horrified over stalling against Poland will understand what football is. Viewers expects from players same composure and concentration in last minutes as if they were in first minutes of the game. Never taking fatigue into account because they watch the game while sitting comfortably on their sofas.
Players who have been conditioned their whole life with "ganbare" mentality shouldn't have been scolded like children. It was an utterly unnecessary pressure. "Giving it all" at the close of the game means "Risking it all", which is hardly "Doing your best" - and they didn't dare to do otherwise in this game against Belgium.
And because of whom they did not?
This loss is not on players - it's on media and public who pushed the mentality which in the end turned out to be fatal for their own team.
Shame on those who kept projecting their own imaginations of what is "virtue" on the football field, and cared more about appearances than support and understanding. I would add "forgiveness" if I thought there was something to forgive, but there isn't, is it.
Toasted Heretic
A dignified exit, at the very least.
BurakuminDes
Great game, by far the best Japan played at the Cup. Goes a long way to make up for the Poland debacle! I can see the big clubs in Europe waving a chequebook at Inui, he was outstanding!
Super comeback by Belgium, but I really cant see them troubling Brazil in the QF.
Seth M
The tactics in the final moments were questionable, they were seconds away to extra time. But Belgium is just a better team overall. Good game!
Akie
Maiika, shame on Abe who failed to grasp the momentum. Japan had the potential to make it, all the team needed was a little bit support and recognition from the govt at home. Once again, the priority was wrong, as expected from Abe.
BackpackingNepal
Most people never expected Japan would play so well but Japan itself never expected that last seconds. They showed Samurai Spirit too much this time because of last time.
This game is like a third nuclear bomb dropped off in Japan. And It's called 'Belgian Bomb' match.
CrazyJoe
So much to like here...Kawashima's saves were amazing. then, in stoppage time, a magnificent free kick -- should have been 3-2 for Japan -- and even better save by Courtois.
but best of all was not the game-winning goal, but rather the game winning dummy. Lukaku shows once again what a class act he is. Golden Boot means nothing, except to selfish strikers. he knew that with the defense collapsing on him the better play was to dummy the pass and let another player score. so, so good.
Yubaru
In effect it's society as a whole that allows this mentality to flourish. It is often said that Japanese athletes lack the "hungry-seishin". Yes the media plays it's part, but so does everyone else from the PM on down.
It's evidenced by how politicians, celebrities, and sports figures get treated, and every ties themselves to the bandwagon, even when it is headed off a cliff.
The team put their hearts out there, and played as best as they could, against a team that was maybe 10 seconds better than them today.
Well played Japan! See them again in 4!
Heckleberry
@Maiika - No. The criticism labelled at Japan for time wasting vs Poland was justified. Boos rang out from the stadium from the crowd, and are you saying none of them understood football?
Today was when Japan SHOULD have played defensively - no team will get criticised for sitting deep 2-0 up and playing on the counter. It's basic football tactics 101.
At the same time, no team will NOT be criticised for passing the ball back and forth between defenders for the final 15 minutes while losing 1-0.
There is a clear difference between these 2 scenarios.
Peeping_Tom
Japan's naivety showed in up in the end of the game. No Italian team, the kings of Catenaccio would have gone all out at that late stage, when extra time was a few seconds away.
Anyway, it was a good match; Japan will undoubtedly learn from this and challenge again in the future.
Still don't see Belgium winning it. Brazil or France will be the champs, barring a major disaster.
Netgrump
I predicted 3-0 for Belgium and at 0-2 we were flabbergasted about the well deserved lead in my football waterhole.
Forgiven the bs performance against Poland with this disciplined playing against one of the favorites for the title. Blue samurai indeed.
In the Guardian commenters were bashing the BBC studio team about their view on Japan. In my homecountry the studio team of football players and journalists gave a standing ovation for this magnificant game.
The J team deserved extra time but their sloppy corner in the last minutes was outplayed well by the Belgium side.
This is football !
Bungle
Neymar lifting the World Cup would be a disaster.
rocketpanda
This is the way Japan needs to play, and they almost pulled off a shocker. Don’t ever pull that nonsense like they did against Poland.
Seth M
Sitting back immediately after the lead was probably not a good idea, they've have exposed themselves to Felleni and Lukaku's pounding constantly. They did well to withstand the Belgium onslaught, until the last few minutes, they changed their mind and start pressing forward, wierd
Also, my god, their goal keeper freaking sucks. seriously, you are not going anywhere with a panicked deer like him standing on the goal line.
Snickers
Good goals from japan, the second will be a condender for goal of the tournament.
Unfortunately, the just couldn't defend the high ball -
ebisen
Japan played very good in the first half, very good in the first 15 minutes of the second half, then they were left out of steam... Belgium was the better team today, but the Japanese did also very good... Questionable tactics from the trainer, not changing the tired players and not focusing on defending the 2-0... :( . They were close to a stunning surprise
Tokyo-Engr
The young men on the Japanese squad should hold their heads high. They played an excellent game against a strong opponent.
Ganbare Japan!
I am heartbroken. Blue Samurai should have won the game at the end. They almost shocked the World again. Honda almost scored and finished Belgian.
They played like Samurai, all Japanese are proud of their greatest soccer team ever! 2022, challenge for the trophy!
DaDude
Japan played a great match what many said on here was going to be a blow out by Belgium. Belgium's key seemed to be their substitutions which were key in all of their goals. First half was excellent and Japan had the momentum to start the 2nd half but seemed to run out of gas the last 1/4 of the game. Honda, Nagatomo, Kawashima, Hasebe- not saying this will be your last World Cup but if I take age into account, thank you for the memories and you will forever be household names in Japan.
ebisen
...a yes, the goalkeeper with his helpless ball punches, he needs to lose that custom and learn to catch the ball...
chococya96
Should've subbed Honda in earlier.
And also, Japan should find a new GK.
quercetum
The crying reminded me of the Koshien losses in baseball. They should be proud.
Kaishu
Great game and kudos to Japan for getting so far. Well played by both sides.
Ganbare
Should have and didn't are two totally different things. Stop with the whole over the top nationalistic pride.....
oldman_13
Great job Japan!
dmhondz
Gokurosama, Samurai blue!
Alex80
Amazing match, maybe the most beautiful one in the whole WC so far. Japan actually played better than Belgium.
Belgium has been really lucky with its first goal, like the Italian tv commentators said. Well, it was also lucky to score at the last second.
But football is also a matter of luck.
Japan could try to play more defensive after the advantage, but they preferred to attack more. Honor to them, they can be proud of themselves. Everyone in the Italian television praised Japan so much. Today I watched also Brazil vs Mexico, and the match has been so slow and boring compared to this. Anyway, congrats both to Belgium and Japan. But Belgium must improve its defense if it wants to win against Brazil, they made a mess today, and Japan was the first well organized, aggressive and solid team they faced so far in this WC.