Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sepp Blatter due to defy ban and attend two World Cup matches and meet Russian President Vladimir Putin Photo: AFP
world cup

Blatter to defy FIFA ban to attend World Cup, meet Putin

0 Comments
By KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV
LAUSANNE

Disgraced former FIFA chief Sepp Blatter will defy a ban to attend two World Cup matches and also meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, his spokesman said Monday.

Blatter is being investigated by Swiss prosecutors for alleged corruption during his 17-year reign at the head of FIFA.

The 82-year-old was suspended for six years by FIFA in February 2016 from any football-related activity over a 1.8-million-euro ($2mln) payment to Michel Platini.

Blatter was replaced at the head of FIFA by Gianni Infantino.

Despite his ban, Blatter has on several occasions said he would respond favourably to an invitation from Putin to come and see the World Cup in Russia.

Contacted by AFP, FIFA said it had no comment on Blatter's trip, the Swiss national slated to fly to Moscow Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's Portugal-Morocco Group B match in the Russian capital.

He was also scheduled to attend Brazil's Group E match against Costa Rica in St Petersburg on Friday before returning to Switzerland.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Hot springs

Ekimae Koto Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Food & Drink

Pana Chocolate: The Ultimate Guilt-Free Treat Lands In Japan (At Last)

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 16-17

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Lifestyle

6 Japanese Films Perfect For Girls’ Night

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

4 LGBT Bars in Sapporo

GaijinPot Travel

Anime and Manga

Anata no Warehouse

GaijinPot Travel

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog