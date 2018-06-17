Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Brazil's Neymar reacts after failing to score during the group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
world cup

Brazil held to 1-1 draw by Switzerland at World Cup

0 Comments
By DEREK GATOPOULOS
ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia

Brazil joined the list of big teams struggling to win their opening matches at the World Cup in Russia.

The five-time champions were held to a 1-1 draw by Switzerland on Sunday, a few hours after four-time champion Germany was beaten by Mexico 1-0.

Philippe Coutinho gave Brazil the lead in the 20th minute with a volley that bounced in off the right post. Steven Zuber then headed in the equalizer in the 50th. Mexican referee Cesar Ramos dismissed complaints that Zuber had shoved defender Miranda before getting to the corner from Xherdan Shaqiri.

"I was pushed out of the way. There is video of what happened and the referee could have seen it. But it didn't happen," Miranda said. "We got a draw but this is only the beginning for us. We knew this game wasn't going to be easy."

Ramos also ignored a penalty claim late in the second half when Gabriel Jesus was wrestled to the ground by Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji.

Swiss players ended up with three yellow cards, and 10 of the 14 fouls they committed were on Brazil forward Neymar.

Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic described the incident against Miranda as an "ordinary challenge." He also dismissed charges that Neymar had been treated harshly.

"Of course, neutralizing Neymar was a key ingredient of our game," he added.

Switzerland dominated the midfield for long spells against a Brazil team that lost its previous World Cup match 7-1 to Germany in the 2014 semifinals.

"I am proud of their determination," Petkovic said of his team. "The first 40 minutes were tough for us, and at halftime I told the players to stay cool and press forward. They did, and it worked."

Brazil has won 17 of its 22 matches since Tite took over as coach in 2016. But they couldn't get another one in front of a very Brazil-friendly crowd at the Rostov Arena.

Tite said he wouldn't make excuses for the disappointing scoreline.

"What happened with Miranda was clear, but it doesn't explain the result," Tite said. "There was a lot of pressure and anxiety on the players and that translated into the finishes that were not precise. We had 20 finishes but we should have make the goalkeeper work harder.

"But of course I'm not happy with the result and of course I wanted to win tonight."

Besides Brazil and Germany, Argentina was held to a 1-1 draw by Iceland on Saturday and Spain and Portugal played to a 3-3 draw on Friday.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hot springs

Ekimae Koto Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

LGBT

4 LGBT Bars in Sapporo

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Pana Chocolate: The Ultimate Guilt-Free Treat Lands In Japan (At Last)

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Practical & Heartwarming Father’s Day Gifts From Japan

Savvy Tokyo

6 Spots to Get a Bird’s Eye View of the Shibuya Scramble Crossing

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Lifestyle

6 Japanese Films Perfect For Girls’ Night

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 16-17

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING