Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Referee Damir Skomina from Slovenia shows a red card to Colombia's Carlos Sanchez, on the ground, during the group H match between Colombia and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordavia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
world cup

Colombia backs Sanchez after red card

0 Comments
By MAURICIO SAVARESE
SARANSK, Russia

Colombia's Carlos Sanchez offered no explanation for the early red card that put his team a man down for nearly its entire game against Japan, but his coach and teammates backed him after the 2-1 loss.

Sanchez was called for a handball in the third minute on a shot that looked bound for the Colombian net. It was the second-quickest red card in World Cup history.

He did not speak to print reporters and did not address the incident in comments to TV Globo.

"We lost a match, but now we have to win the next and keep dreaming. We still have the same dream that we arrived here with," Sanchez said. "We stumbled, but the team is fine. We have the same chances of progressing in the World Cup."

Shinji Kagawa put Japan ahead on the penalty kick after Sanchez's red card. Colombia leveled the score in the 39th minute, but Japan took advantage of its numeric superiority to pull ahead in the 73rd minute.

"The positive side of this is you can see the team managed to rise to the occasion and managed a draw even though we lost one of our most important players," Colombia coach Jose Pekerman said. "That's a very good reaction."

Sanchez said his teammates didn't say anything to him after the game, calling the team "united." Striker Falcao Garcia declined to criticize his teammate.

"What matters is that we still have two games that we will play as if they were finals," Garcia said.

Midfielder James Rodriguez also didn't address the subject: "Others can speak better about it," he said.

Colombian fans at the Mordovia Arena were not nearly as polite.

"He spoiled this match for all of us with a stupid decision right after kickoff," said Juanfran Valdes, a 35-year-old supporter from Bogota. "Sanchez is a good player, but this handball today shows he has no World Cup mindset. We should drop him immediately. No excuses for someone that destroys a World Cup opener."

The quickest World Cup red card still belongs to Uruguay's Jose Batista in 1986. He was sent off a minute into a goalless draw against Scotland for a harsh tackle on Gordon Strachan.

Japanese striker Shinji Okazaki didn't downplay the significance of Sanchez's dismissal.

"I was surprised. That changed the match for us," Okazaki said. "That red card made Colombia much more defensive, and we could pass the ball until the opportunities came."

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Families

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Japanese Elementary School Event Schedule

Savvy Tokyo

Visa Basics: Instructor Versus Specialist in Humanities and International Services

GaijinPot Blog

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free All-You-Can-Drink Wine with Your Lunch Buffet

Tavola36

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Food & Drink

Pana Chocolate: The Ultimate Guilt-Free Treat Lands In Japan (At Last)

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 23-24

Savvy Tokyo

Anime and Manga

Anata no Warehouse

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

LGBT

Kansai Rainbow Festa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING