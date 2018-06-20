Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world cup

Colombian pop star loses $785,000 in valuables at World Cup

0 Comments
MOSCOW

Colombian pop singer Maluma was robbed of luxury items worth over 50 million roubles ($785,000) from his hotel room near Moscow's Red Square, Russian media reported on Tuesday, citing police sources.

An intruder stole valuables including a Louis Vuitton bag, 11 luxury watches, various items of Cartier jewellery and 10 glasses studded with diamonds and pearls, two police sources told news portal RBC.

Maluma, who is one of the biggest names in Latin music, is in Russia to watch the soccer World Cup.

Moscow police opened an investigation into suspected theft on Tuesday, both RBC and Interfax said, quoting a source as saying he had been staying at the Four Seasons Hotel near the Kremlin.

A spokeswoman for the hotel gave no details of the incident but told Reuters that an investigation was underway. "We treat the question of security for our guests and their belongings very seriously and immediately informed the police," she said in an email.

Just after midday Moscow time, Maluma wrote on social media that he was travelling to the city of Saransk where Colombia was due to play Japan, posting a picture of himself wearing a Colombian soccer jersey in front of a plane.

"En route to SARANSK. Today we finally accompany our team COLOMBIA!!" Maluma, who is from the city of Medellin, wrote on social media.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Pana Chocolate: The Ultimate Guilt-Free Treat Lands In Japan (At Last)

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Visa Basics: Instructor Versus Specialist in Humanities and International Services

GaijinPot Blog

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 23-24

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Families

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Japanese Elementary School Event Schedule

Savvy Tokyo

Anime and Manga

Anata no Warehouse

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

LGBT

Kansai Rainbow Festa

GaijinPot Travel