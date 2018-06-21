Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world cup

Spain beats Iran 1-0

0 Comments
By SAMUEL PETREQUIN
KAZAN, Russia

Diego Costa scored on a deflection to lead Spain to a 1-0 win over Iran on Wednesday at the World Cup.

Costa broke the deadlock in the 54th minute after being set up by Andres Iniesta. The powerful striker turned in the area and took a shot but the ball deflected off Ramin Rezeian before bouncing back onto Costa's knee and into the net.

Costa, who also scored two goals in the opening match, has three goals at this year's World Cup, trailing Cristiano Ronaldo by one. He also has nine goals in his last nine starts for Spain.

Both Spain and Portugal have four points in Group B following their 3-3 draw and subsequent 1-0 victories. Iran has three points but Morocco has been eliminated.

Trailing in the second half, Iran nearly equalized when Saeid Ezatolahi had a goal was ruled out on video review.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Japanese Elementary School Event Schedule

Savvy Tokyo

After the Quake: Two Years on, Kumamoto Stands Strong

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

Kyoto International Manga Museum

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 23-24

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

LGBT

Kansai Rainbow Festa

GaijinPot Travel

Anime and Manga

Anata no Warehouse

GaijinPot Travel

Visa Basics: Instructor Versus Specialist in Humanities and International Services

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon