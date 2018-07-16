Newsletter Signup Register / Login
French President Emmanuel Macron reacts during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
world cup

French President Macron has plenty of fun at World Cup final

2 Comments
By GRAHAM DUNBAR
MOSCOW

In a stadium packed with presidents watching the World Cup final, no one had as much fun as Emmanuel Macron.

The French head of state joined his country's victorious players in the locker room after they beat Croatia 4-2. He jostled with midfielder Paul Pogba while being filmed for Snapchat. And he posed for picture doing a dab pose with defender Benjamin Mendy.

It was a rousing evening for a president who went through a range of emotions at the Luzhniki Stadium.

Earlier in the evening, Macron had paced nervously and then leaped euphorically from his seat in the VIP section as a guest of FIFA and Russian President Vladimir Putin. After the game, Macron offered up a flurry of kisses in the exuberant, rain-soaked celebrations.

He kissed Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic on both cheeks.

He kissed France teammates Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann on their foreheads.

He even kissed the top of the golden World Cup trophy.

Macron seemed to be so happy that he was unconcerned about being caught in a torrential downpour on the field at the awards ceremony. An umbrella was produced to keep Putin dry, but Macron looked quite content to brave the rain.

Then, as Macron and Grabar-Kitarovic walked toward the tunnel to leave the field, his heels were almost clipped by some exuberant France players who were sliding on their bellies and their behinds across the soaked grass toward a bank of photographers beside a group of state presidents.

Putin and FIFA also hosted the presidents of Belarus, Sudan, Armenia and Gabon, plus the Emir of Qatar.

Two hours earlier, a very different side of Macron was seen during a break of play to review a refereeing decision that changed the game in France's favor. The game was even at 1-1, with Croatia playing better, when a handball was eventually called and gave France a penalty kick.

Macron was shown on the television broadcast nervously standing and waiting for the referee's ruling.

On his official Twitter account, Macron later posted a simple message to the team: "MERCI."

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

This is like he is wasting his time, while Italy is struggling with being forced by the EU and France in particular policy to accept 450 new migrants, besides the others over 60 we accepted already in these latest days. Just because Italy is close to Africa, it must accept everyone. Macron showed his solidarity to Italy, accepting 50 of these 450. And this is barely a news worldwide, since all the main press agencies are French or British. Every day, hundreds of new African migrants arrive to my Country, while all the other European Countries keep their burders closed. Congrats, Mr. Macron, for this WC. Enjoy your time with this important stuff. I only want Italy can let the EU.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

I only want Italy can leave the EU, I meant.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy a FREE glass of wine and beer!

Tavola36

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon