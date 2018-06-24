Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Senegal's Sadio Mane smiles during the official press conference on the eve of the group H match between Japan and Senegal at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
world cup

Friendship between players has limits at World Cup

0 Comments
By KAREL JANICEK
YEKATERINBURG, Russia

Even a great friendship between players who used to be at the same club has its limits when it comes to the World Cup. Senegal forward Sadio Mane can attest to that.

The African team faces Japan in their second Group H game on Sunday in Yekaterinburg, and a defensive mainstay of the Japanese team is Maya Yoshida with whom Mane once played with for Southampton in the Premier League.

"I know him very well because we played together in Southampton," Mane said through an interpreter Saturday. "We were always together. We were training in the gym together, we were chatting every day. We have an excellent relationship."

But that changed at the World Cup in Russia.

When Mane asked his former teammate if he wanted to meet with him in Russia, the answer from Yoshida was clear: "'No, no I don't want to meet you.'"

"That's fine he's a good guy," said Mane, who smiled throughout the news conference.

Yoshida surely remembers what Mane is capable of, especially the fastest hat trick in Premier League history Mane scored in 2015 when he got three goals in a 176-second span for Southampton.

Mane now plays for Liverpool.

"I appreciate he's very professional," Mane said about Yoshida. "I know he's doing everything he can to beat me, but I also will do the same on my side."

Japan coach Akira Nishino said the team's players, including Yoshida, have done their homework on Mane.

"It is possible to stop him — however, he's got an influence on other players and that's what we are concerned about," he said.

More AP World Cup coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

The truly authentic Japanese accommodation

Staying in a Kyoto ryokan is one of the most special experiences Japan has to offer. Enjoy unparalleled service, exquisite cuisine and an unforgettable immersion in the ancient art of Japanese hospitality.

View More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Popular

Aoshima (Cat island)

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Hatos Bar: An American BBQ Oasis In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Japan Summer Music Festival Guide: Oh No, Let’s Go!

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Shibuya Home Bar

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 23-24

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

6 Types of Students Language Teachers Will Meet in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Lifestyle

10 Unique Date Spots In Tokyo (That Don’t Involve Rowing Boats Or Sushi)

Savvy Tokyo