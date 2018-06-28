Germany crash out of World Cup after losing to S Korea 2-0

By Justin DAVIS

Germany crashed out of the World Cup on Wednesday after a stoppage-time VAR-assisted goal from Kim Young-gwon and a late second by Son Heung-min earned South Korea a famous 2-0 win.

The Germans needed to win by two clear goals in their final group F match at Kazan stadium to advance to the last 16.

But Joachim Loew's men wasted a series of chances in a tense match that saw a pale version of the world champions become the fourth holders of the title this century to be sent packing at the first hurdle.

Germany's team of superstars could only look on in shock in the final minutes of the match as US referee Mark Geiger called for the video assistant referee to intervene after the unmarked Kim had bundled his shot past Germany 'keeper Manuel Neuer from a corner early in stoppage time.

The goal was awarded because Toni Kroos' touch had played him onside, and minutes later Germany were 2-0 down after Neuer ran up the pitch in a desperate attempt to get a goal.

A long punt upfield saw Tottenham forward Son chase a clearance to fire into an empty net.

It means Germany, the four-time champions who had competed in the past 16 editions of the World Cup, fail to make it past the first hurdle of the tournament for the first time since 1938.

Germany coach Joachim Loew caused a surprise by leaving midfield attacking stalwart Thomas Mueller on the bench for the first time since 2012 after his underwhelming displays against Mexico and Sweden.

But by the end of a frustrating opening half, Loew was left desperately studying his options.

Germany suffered the first of several scares after South Korea won a free kick on the quarter hour when Sami Khedira's boot connected with the head of Jung Wooyoung.

From 30 meters out, it should have been fodder for World Cup-winning goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, but after fumbling Jung's dipping drive Neuer scrambled desperately to clear as Son raced to pounce.

Germany spurned a series of chances soon afterwards.

Marco Reus, who hit a crucial leveller in the 2-1 win over Sweden, saw his drive deflected and Mesut Ozil saw his effort deflected off a Korean boot and out for a corner, after which goalkeeper Hyeonwoo Jo smothered desperately when Goretzka's header found Hummels trying to pounce on the loose ball.

Germany resumed with more urgency after the interval, but despite edging closer when Loew introduced Mario Gomez just before the hour the big Stuttgart striker headed straight at Jo from Kimmich's cross.

Striker Timo Werner then met another Kimmich ball from the left byeline with a right-foot volley that skewed agonisingly wide of Jo's upright.

Germany urgency was not matched by their normal efficiency and soon legs started to tire.

Loew played his final card when he introduced Mueller for Leon Goretzka.

But the late changes failed to spark Germany into life as Korea hung on for a famous win that, unfortunately for the impressive Asians, saw them bow out after Sweden beat Mexico 3-0.

German fans, media stunned

From chants of "goodbye" to stunned silence, Germany fans reacted with dismay to their defending champions' humiliating World Cup exit Wednesday after a first-round loss commentators called a "historic disgrace".

"Our World Cup nightmare has come true," screamed the Bild daily.

Even before the final whistle blew in Russia's Kazan Arena, supporters in Berlin had begun leaving the city's so-called fan mile, disappointed by Germany's lacklustre performance against South Korea in a match heavy with missed opportunities.

Those who remained applauded sarcastically when South Korea's Son Heung-min scored a late second goal into an empty net.

Calls of "Raus (Out)" and "Auf Wiedersehen (goodbye)" rang out from the fan zone as the weight of the 2-0 loss sunk in.

"These aren't world champions, they didn't fight at all," fumed 27-year-old Oliver Fischer, wearing a Germany jersey. "We absolutely deserve to be out. We had no fight, no courage, no ideas!"

Others erupted into tears and buried their heads in their hands as a sense of disbelief spread through the crowd at Germany's largest public viewing area.

"Speechless," read a one-word tweet on the German team's official Twitter account, summing up the national mood.

The defeat was the first time four-time champions Germany have been knocked out of the World Cup group stages since 1938. The country now joins a small but unlucky club of title defenders who crashed out of the first round at their next World Cup, a feat last achieved by Spain at the last World Cup in 2014.

"It's a historic disgrace," Der Spiegel weekly said, decrying Germany's "weak game" against a plucky South Korea.

Germany had needed a clear win to move into the last 16, but a series of wasted chances saw the team finish last in Group F.

Chancellor Angela Merkel, speaking at a Berlin event about artificial intelligence, expressed her sadness in a "discussion" with a robot named Sophia, who noted how successful the German team had been in the past.

Merkel responded: "Yes, that's true seen over a long time frame. But tonight we're all very sad."

Her spokesman also shared the shock of a nation in a sympathetic tweet.

"Not our World Cup - How sad! There will be other tournaments where we can cheer again," Steffen Seibert wrote.

Former Germany goalkeeper Oliver Kahn, who was a losing World Cup finalist in 2002, said: "The national jersey must feel like it weighs a million tons to the players right now."

But others were less generous.

"This is a shock for German football. There's going to be a sea-change... No one expected this," said seasoned commentator Bela Rety from public broadcaster ZDF, speculating about the future of head coach Joachim Loew.

Former Germany star Mario Basler slammed the national team's sub-par performance. "If you can't win this game, you don't belong in the final 16," he tweeted.

Sports website Kicker dubbed the match a "historic debacle" that called for a radical rethink. Continuing with Loew is "hardly imaginable", it wrote.

Loew himself said he would need some time to ponder his next move after 12 years in charge of the Germany squad.

"It will take a few hours to see things clearly, the disappointment is very deep," the 58-year-old replied when asked if he will resign. "We will have to have discussions tomorrow, we'll see how it goes."

Despite the heartache, not all Germany fans despaired.

"We were too slow, we deserved to lose," admitted Laura Kabinsky, who watched the match at Berlin's fan mile and donned a necklace in the black, red and gold of the German flag for the occasion.

But the 20-year-old student was determined to look on the bright side.

"Let's see if we can do better at the European Championships in two years' time," she smiled.

