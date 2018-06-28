Japan advances on yellow cards despite losing to Poland 1-0 at World Cup

Nice guys don't necessarily finish last at the World Cup.
Fair play, a newly implemented tiebreaker in the group stage of the world's biggest soccer tournament, was put into use for the first time Thursday and Japan came out as the beneficiary.
Despite losing 1-0 to Poland, the Japanese were able to advance to the round of 16 because they received fewer yellow cards than Senegal, which lost to Colombia by the same score at the same time.
Once Colombia had scored in Samara, Japan knew it had done enough to advance even though it was losing late in its match. The Japanese players slowed play down to almost nothing, softly passing the ball back and forth in little triangles in their own end to waste time.
"My decision was to rely on the other match," Japan coach Akira Nishino said. "I'm not too happy about this but ... I forced my players to do what I said. And we went through.
"It was an ultimate decision for me to make. We did not go through with victory, but we just relied on the other match and I feel that it was slightly regrettable but I suppose at that point I didn't have any other plans."
The fans at the Volgograd Arena showed their displeasure by booing and whistling loudly over the final minutes. Poland, happy to get a victory after two losses, did little to pressure the opposing side.
Both Japan and Senegal finished the group phase with four points, had the same goal difference and the same amount of goals scored. They also played to a 2-2 draw on Sunday. Starting at this year's tournament, disciplinary records — known as fair play — were added by FIFA as a tiebreaker. Japan had four yellow cards in its three group matches while Senegal had six.
Overall, Japan committed only 28 fouls in three group matches, among the fewest in the tournament. Senegal committed 44 fouls.
Poland, which had already been eliminated, got its goal from defender Jan Bednarek in the 59th minute. He beat his marker at the far post and volleyed in a swerving free kick from Rafal Kurzawa.
When Bednarek scored, Japan was facing elimination. However, Colombia's goal in the 74th minute of the other group match meant Japan was in second place and would advance.
As the game continued, it barely got above walking pace.
"It was for us more important for us to get into the next round than to win the match," Japan midfielder Gotoku Sakai said.
Nishino made six changes to the starting lineup ahead of the match, saying some of his players were fatigued. All four of Japan's scorers in the previous two games were left on the bench, but the Japanese still had more of the chances in the first half.
Poland had an early chance to take the lead in the 32nd minute when Japan goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima stopped a header from Kamil Grosicki. Scampering across his goal before diving, Kawashima clawed the ball to safety just before it had crossed the line.
Robert Lewandowski then had a chance to put Poland ahead 2-0 — a result that would have allowed Senegal to advance — in the 74th minute after a swift counterattack but his effort flew over the bar.
9 Comments
garypen
That explains a lot. I was wondering why they were dicking around like that. Not being familiar with their style, I had just assumed they didn't have a very aggressive style of play.
Ya gotta do what ya gotta do, I suppose.
JonathanJo
Last 15 minutes was a farce. What if Senegal had scored?
Samit Basu
That was a shameful match. Where is your honor.
Yesterday, Korea made a history by becoming the first Asian team to defeat the no. 1 ranked defending champion in a World Cup match.
The next day, Japan shames Asia by gaming the World Cup rule and wasting time.
Doesn't matter, it's not like Japan will win against Belgium in the next match.
Ah_so
Japan have done great to get out of the group, but they are very unlikely to be able to beat Belgium, assuming they are the next opponents.
Luddite
The last 15 minutes of that match was a disgrace, no wonder the fans were booing. Japan pissing around with the ball in their half, and Poland happy to stand and watch them do it. What if Senegal had equalised? I was hoping they would. Japan should be pilloried for this, but instead we just get grinning idiots on the telly excited they got through on fair play. What a joke.
Chop Chop
The Japanese team didn't try to win the game. It was disgraced.
I agreed with JonathanJo and garypen.
The last 15 minutes was a farce. I'll give them Yellow card to each of the Japanese players for not playing if I were referee.
I don't know Akira is right Coach for the team. I was very proud and praised the Japanese team when they draw with Senegal because Senegal team is strongest team in the group. Today game with Poland was really bad. Even one commentator comment about final 10 min and he has no idea what Japanese players are doing. It's shamed. The way they played final 15 min was liked the players who took money from Russia Mafia and throw the game away. The Coach needs to be very careful about his men playing unprofessional way.
Japanese team had some chances to score the goal but failed to pass the ball to team mate and want to score goal by self. I think Honda should be lined up for first half if he can't play full time. Honda has luck in scoring goal and he can score the goal but he was left out of the game.
By the way, the Coach is not good and sleazy and they players are not doing enough. Shame! Shame! Shame!
miss_oikawa
The ending was a farce but not through any fault of Japan. I'm surprised the above commentators have not thought about what would have happened if Japan had conceded another goal. As it stood they were going through and it would have been just as much a gamble to attack and possibly/probably concede another goal and get eliminated as it was to completely shut up shop and rely on the other result. I don't think any other team in the world would have done anything differently, and if would they would have been pilloried for chasing a game they didn't need to.
The bigger question which has been completely glossed over now was why on earth did
Nishino choose the team he did?? Absolutely incomprehensible.
Samit Basu
@miss_oikawa
Germany defeated Brazil 7:1 at the semi-final in 2014 precisely because they continued to play hard even after it has become clear that Germany won.
Every team has an obligation to give the very best match at the world cup.
What Japan and Poland did amounted to a match-fixing.
sf2k
congratulations for throwing the game because someone else allowed you to qualify? This is open ended match fixing indeed