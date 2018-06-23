Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Germany's Toni Kroos, left, scores his side's second goal during the group F match between Germany and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
world cup

Kroos scores late to give Germany 2-1 win over Sweden

By TIM BOOTH
SOCHI, Russia

The desperate world champions from Germany were seconds from losing control of their World Cup fate when Toni Kroos whispered to Marco Reus just outside Sweden's penalty area.

With the score tied in the fifth minute of stoppage time, Kroos seemed to remind Reus of a trick play from training that will live in World Cup lore.

The Germans, down to 10 men after Jerome Boateng was given a second yellow card, rallied for a 2-1 victory Saturday and their title defense was suddenly revived.

Kroos lined up for a free kick as if he was going for goal but just tapped the ball to Reus, who held it with his toe as the defenders paused. Kroos smashed it, curling the ball past a spinning Sebastian Larsson and over the outreached hand of diving goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

The Swedes watched the ball go in with mouth-open disbelief.

The Germans ran to Kroos and erupted in emotional relief.

Coming off an opening loss to Mexico, Germany fell behind again when Kroos' early mistake led to Ola Toivonen's goal in the 32nd minute. Reus equalized in the 48th.

Mexico leads Group F with six points, and Germany and Sweden both have three. Mexico faces Sweden and Germany takes on winless South Korea in the final group matches.

For 90-plus minutes, Germany looked as if it would enter the final match facing the same possible fate as Spain and Italy and potentially become the third straight defending champion to fail to reach the knockout stage. They played the final 10 minutes without Boateng.

Toivonen gave Sweden the lead, but Germany controlled every aspect by playing aggressive and attacking soccer. Germany forced Sweden to play defensively for almost the entire second half and eventually the attack paid off.

Reus scored to pull Germany even, finishing Timo Werner's cross that was tapped by halftime substitute Mario Gomez and caused the ball to pop up perfectly for Reus to finish with his leg.

Olsen made a major save by stopping Gomez's header in the 88th minute and Julian Brandt hit the post in the 90th, but he had no chance at Kroos' strike.

