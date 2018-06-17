Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Croatia's players celebrate after teammate Luka Modric, scoring from a penalty spot during the group D match between Croatia and Nigeria at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
world cup

Modric scores 1, sets up another as Croatia tops Nigeria 2-0

0 Comments
By MIKE CORDER
KALININGRAD, Russia

Luka Modric set up one goal and scored another from the penalty spot Saturday to give Croatia a 2-0 win over Nigeria at the World Cup.

The Real Madrid midfielder sent in a corner that was headed by two Croatians and then deflected into the net by Nigeria midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo in the 32nd minute.

Modric then converted a penalty in the 71st after William Ekong held onto Mario Mandzukic.

It was the fifth penalty awarded in four World Cup matches on Saturday.

The win takes Croatia to the top of Group D with three points. Earlier, Iceland held Argentina to a 1-1 draw.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

The truly authentic Japanese accommodation

Staying in a Kyoto ryokan is one of the most special experiences Japan has to offer. Enjoy unparalleled service, exquisite cuisine and an unforgettable immersion in the ancient art of Japanese hospitality.

View More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

6 Japanese Films Perfect For Girls’ Night

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

LGBT

4 LGBT Bars in Sapporo

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

6 Spots to Get a Bird’s Eye View of the Shibuya Scramble Crossing

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Practical & Heartwarming Father’s Day Gifts From Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Hot springs

Ekimae Koto Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Cheat Sheet: Moving up to Intermediate Japanese with a New Verb Ending

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 16-17

Savvy Tokyo