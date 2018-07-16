Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Master and apprentice: Luka Modric won the World Cup's best player award and Kylian Mbappe the young player of the tournament Photo: AFP
world cup

Modric wins World Cup Golden Ball; Mbappe young player award

By FRANCK FIFE
MOSCOW

Croatia captain Luka Modric won the Golden Ball award for the World Cup's best player despite being on the losing side to France in a thrilling final in Moscow on Sunday.

Modric was named man-of-the-match three times in Croatia's seven games in Russia, but even the Real Madrid midfielder was powerless to stop France's firepower and the rise of 19-year-old Kylian Mbappe.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward won the young player of the tournament award after scoring his fourth goal of the competition in the final, which France won 4-2.

Belgium captain Eden Hazard finished second in the running for the Golden Ball, with France's Antoine Griezmann, who also scored his fourth goal of the tournament in the final, coming third.

Belgium's Thibaut Courtois won the Golden Glove award for the best goalkeeper.

Despite Griezmann and Mbappe getting on the scoresheet, England's Harry Kane claimed the Golden Boot for his six goals.

