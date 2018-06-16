Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Players of Iran celebrate the opening goal during the group B match between Morocco and Iran at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
world cup

Own-goal earns Iran 1-0 win over Morocco at World Cup

0 Comments
By STEVE DOUGLAS
ST PETERSBURG, Russia

Aziz Bouhaddouz, head in his hands and face buried in the turf, was probably unaware of the opposing players and coaches swarming all around him in jubilation.

Some teammates tried to console him, but it did little good.

In the second dramatic finish to a World Cup match on Friday, Iran was gifted a 1-0 win over Morocco in Group B because of Bouhaddouz's own-goal in the fifth minute of injury time.

Only on the field as a 77th-minute substitute, the Morocco striker dived to reach an in-swinging free kick from the left and glanced the ball past his own goalkeeper inside the near post.

"We were crucified," Morocco coach Herve Renard said.

It was Iran's second win in 13 matches at the World Cup, and Asia's first since the 2010 tournament in South Africa. Showing just how much it meant, Iran's players threw coach Carlos Queiroz into the air after the final whistle.

They hugged and danced, savoring the best moment of their careers. Back in Iran, locals poured into the streets in celebration.

Considering Spain and Portugal are the other teams in Group B, the match in St. Petersburg was regarded as a must-win game for the two outsiders. The result has already left Morocco struggling to stay alive in its first World Cup in 20 years.

Renard said his team "fell into the trap" set by Iran, which sat back and relied on the defensive strength that carried the team through Asian qualifying by conceding only two goals in 10 games. Morocco started well but then faded.

"Our plan from the first minute was to create a mental collapse in the Moroccan players," Queiroz said, "creating frustration and blocking all the playmakers who can create something."

So maybe it was mental exhaustion that led to Morocco conceding two fouls, one quickly after the other, in injury time. After the second, wide on the left, Ehsan Haji Safi whipped over a cross between the goalkeeper and the retreating defenders.

Bouhaddouz, covering the near post, dived full stretch. He couldn't believe where his header ended up.

There was an explosion of joy among the Iran squad as coaches and substitutes leapt out of the dugout and sprinted onto the field to celebrate with the players.

Suddenly, Iran's blighted and frustrating World Cup buildup — the scrapped friendly matches, the sportswear sanctions from the United States that prevented players from wearing their favorite soccer shoes — didn't matter anymore.

"The brilliant attitude, the commitment, the soul, the heart," Queiroz said. "We came here without World Cup preparations. We don't have camps, we have problems ... to (overcome) these difficulties is a source of inspiration, motivation, something special."

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

6 Japanese Films Perfect For Girls’ Night

Savvy Tokyo

Cheat Sheet: Moving up to Intermediate Japanese with a New Verb Ending

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 16-17

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Ekimae Koto Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Practical & Heartwarming Father’s Day Gifts From Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Food & Drink

Crista: A Culinary American Dream With Japanese Hospitality

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

6 Spots to Get a Bird’s Eye View of the Shibuya Scramble Crossing

GaijinPot Blog