Japan's coach say team hasn't practised penalties

Japan's Samurai Blue have defied expectations at this year's World Cup, but coach Akira Nishino admits there's one thing the team hasn't practised: penalties.
That's despite both Russia and Croatia relying on heart stopping spot-kicks to secure their places in the quarterfinals on Sunday.
"We've never practised penalty kicks as a team," Nishino told reporters on Sunday in Russia, the Sankei Shimbun daily said.
"I don't think it is really useful to practise for a penalty shootout," he added, saying it was impossible to recreate the pressure players would feel in a real penalty situation. "Individual players who wanted to be ready trained on their own, but not as a team."
After a poor run-up to the tournament, few people expected Japan to get very far, with most predicting they would not make it out of their group.
But despite the team's success, Nishino has endured stinging criticism for instructing players to run down the clock and settle for a 1-0 defeat against Poland, knowing it was enough to advance.
They squeezed into the knockout rounds at Senegal's expense because they had picked up fewer yellow cards.
Nishino stepped in as coach just months before the World Cup, after Japan's Football Association unceremoniously canned his predecessor Vahid Halilhodzic.
The Franco-Bosnian is suing over the decision, and denies claims that communication between him and the team had broken down.© 2018 AFP
7 Comments
Login to comment
maybeperhapsyes
Who gave the guy the job?
Not that it will come to penalties but hey...you gotta prepare right?
I wouldn't let this dude run a pub team. Let alone the national.
kawabegawa198
No worries, the match won't go to penalties.
smithinjapan
Getting the next excuse ready.
Tokyo TT
The expression on Honda's face might be a clue to the team's chances tonight. Nishino-san might lack the true spirit of Japan which is yamato damashi. Fighting is in our DNA so I am rooting for Samurai Blue!
Madden
Japan lost in 2010 at a shootout so it seems like it would make sense to practice it.
vallum
Gonna be trashed in regular time anyway...
Leaving jokes (or not) aside, that's poor management decision. Shooters have to train to feel confident what kind of shot and where they can make it. Keepers have to train, and study rival shooters if possible, so that they know where and when to jump. And the coach has to watch it all so he can decide the order in a possible penalty shootout.
garypen
I don't watch much soccer, I mean football. And, I don't know the game super well.
But, IIRC, aren't a fairly high percentage of matches decided on penalty kicks?