Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Yussuf Poulsen scored a valuable goal for Denmark Photo: AFP
world cup

Poulsen winner for Denmark ruins Peru's World Cup return

0 Comments
By Ryland JAMES
SARANSK, Russia

Yussuf Poulsen ruined Peru's first appearance at a World Cup finals for 36 years on Saturday with the winning goal for Denmark to seal a 1-0 victory in Saransk.

Poulsen made amends for conceding a first-half penalty that was awarded after the referee consulted the VAR system, but which Peru midfielder Christian Cueva blasted over the crossbar.

With France having beaten Australia 2-1 in Kazan earlier in Group C, RB Leipzig's Poulsen showed great finishing to hit the winner on 59 minutes to the dismay of the overwhelmingly Peruvian crowd in the 40,502-capacity stadium.

The win extends Denmark's unbeaten run to 16 games without defeat and end Peru's 15-match unbeaten streak.

Peru veteran Paolo Guerrero, who only made it to the tournamenbt after late reprieve for a drug ban, came on for the final 30 minutes but his efforts at the Mordovia Arena came to no avail.

Authorities in Lima estimate around 25,000 fans flew to Russia to see their team's return to the World Cup and Saransk was a sea of Peru shirts.

Their chants were near-deafening on occasion, as were the whistles each time Denmark had the ball or dared to attack.

As a result, Peru dominated the opening 25 minutes.

Edison Flores, Andre Carrillo and Yoshimar Yotun all kept Denmark keeper Kasper Schmeichel busy.

After weathering the early storm, the Danes started to push forward.

Midfielder Thomas Delaney had their first chance when his long-range effort went over on 27 minutes.

Denmark had to bring on Ajax's Lasse Schone with 36 minutes gone when central midfielder William Kvist was stretchered off.

A yellow card was shown to Peru midfielder Renato Tapia for sending Pione Sisto tumbling just outside the area, but Christian Eriksen drilled the free-kick off the wall.

When Poulsen clipped Cueva's boot on 45 minutes, referee Bakary Gassama checked with the Video Assistant Referee and pointed to the spot for the second penalty awarded through the system of the day after France had also benefited against Australia.

Cueva took the spot-kick himself but his effort ballooned over the bar.

Just moments after Peru wasted a clear chance, when Cueva squared to Andre Carrillo who failed to connect, Denmark scored.

The ball was quickly moved forward and when Poulsen went one-on-one with Gallese, the darting Dane hit the net on 59 minutes.

Guerrero was in the thick of Peru's bid to get level and his header fell into Schmeichel's arms five minutes later.

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, who netted 11 goals in qualifying for Denmark, had to busy himself in defence to snuff out Guerrero-inspired attacks.

With just over ten minutes left, Guerrero again went agonisingly close when he pushed his shot past the post as Denmark held on.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

June 23rd (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Lifestyle

6 Japanese Films Perfect For Girls’ Night

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

4 LGBT Bars in Sapporo

GaijinPot Travel

Cheat Sheet: Moving up to Intermediate Japanese with a New Verb Ending

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

6 Spots to Get a Bird’s Eye View of the Shibuya Scramble Crossing

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Ekimae Koto Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 16-17

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Lifestyle

10 Practical & Heartwarming Father’s Day Gifts From Japan

Savvy Tokyo