Japan defender Gotoku Sakai joins captain Makoto Hasebe and striker Keisuke Honda in a trio of Blue Samurai players who have retired from international duty since exiting the World Cup finals after the 3-2 last-gasp defeat to Belgium on Monday. Photo: AFP/File
soccer

Sakai becomes third Japanese player to quit after World Cup exit

By Filippo MONTEFORTE
BERLIN

Defender Gotoku Sakai has become the third Japanese player to retire from international duty on the heels of the squad's heartbreaking World Cup exit following a last-gasp defeat to Belgium.

"I have always tried to support the team, but I couldn't return the trust with performances," the 27-year-old Sakai, who plays for second division German club Hamburg, told Friday's edition of newspaper Bild.

At the World Cup finals in Russia, Sakai, who made 42 appearances for Japan in six years, only featured in the 1-0 defeat to Poland in the group stages.

He joins Samurai Blue captain Makoto Hasebe, 34, and AC Milan striker Keisuke Honda, 32, who have already announced their international retirements in the last few days.

The trio stepped down in the wake of Monday's 3-2 last-minute defeat to Belgium in the last 16.

Japan crashed out after throwing away a two-goal lead in Rostov-on-Don when the Red Devils scored with the last kick of the game when Nacer Chadli finished off a counter-attack.

On Thursday, the Japanese FA confirmed that caretaker coach Akira Nishino, who only took charge 71 days before their first World Cup match, will not continue in the job.

Former Germany and USA coach Jurgen Klinsmann has been linked to the role.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Former Germany and USA coach Jurgen Klinsmann has been linked to the role.

Please no! It's got nothing to do with the language barriers, as some folks here "claim" is the problem. Jurgen has other problems !

0 ( +0 / -0 )

