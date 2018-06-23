Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Princess Takamado gestures as she photographs during a training session of Japan national team at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Kazan, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
world cup

Senegal, Japan: Underdogs aiming for a round of 16 spot

0 Comments
By KAREL JANICEK
YEKATERINBURG, Russia

Senegal and Japan have been part of the uprising of the underdogs at this World Cup, in the mix among the lower-ranked teams that are surprisingly taking points from the favorites.

Defying expectations, Japan beat Colombia 2-1 in its opening match to become the first team from Asia to beat one from South America in World Cup history. Senegal followed up with a 2-1 victory over No. 8-ranked Poland to become the first African team to win in the 2018 edition after Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria and Tunisia all opened with losses.

Japan and Senegal have joined the likes of Mexico, which upset Germany, and Iceland, which held Argentina to a 1-1 draw.

Now they're playing each other, with the lead in Group H on offer for Sunday's winner.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

The truly authentic Japanese accommodation

Staying in a Kyoto ryokan is one of the most special experiences Japan has to offer. Enjoy unparalleled service, exquisite cuisine and an unforgettable immersion in the ancient art of Japanese hospitality.

View More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Hatos Bar: An American BBQ Oasis In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Japan Summer Music Festival Guide: Oh No, Let’s Go!

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Popular

Aoshima (Cat island)

GaijinPot Travel

6 Types of Students Language Teachers Will Meet in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 23-24

Savvy Tokyo

Parks and Gardens

Izu Shaboten Animal Park

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Unique Date Spots In Tokyo (That Don’t Involve Rowing Boats Or Sushi)

Savvy Tokyo