Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Princess Takamado poses for a picture with Japan's players and staff on Thursday. Photo: REUTERS/John Sibley
world cup

Princess Takamado visits Japanese team

0 Comments
KAZAN, Russia

Japan’s Princess Takamado met with the national team at their World Cup base in Kazan on Thursday ahead of their second Group H clash against Senegal.

The princess, who is the first member of Japan's royal family to visit Russia since 1916, watched the Samurai Blue beat Colombia in their World Cup opener and will attend Sunday's match against Senegal in Ekaterinburg.

Players and staff greeted the princess at training but were firmly focused on preparing for the Africans, who defeated Poland 2-1 in their first match.

"We won the first game so the atmosphere is really good but we have to keep our feet on the ground," Japan captain Makoto Hasebe told reporters. "But we have to take into account that we played against 10 men for almost 90 minutes so next game will be a different story, we have to think about that."

Japan and Senegal are top of Group H on three points each, with Poland and Colombia to meet in search of their first points.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Museums

Kyoto International Manga Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Japanese Elementary School Event Schedule

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Hatos Bar: An American BBQ Oasis In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Visa Basics: Instructor Versus Specialist in Humanities and International Services

GaijinPot Blog

Parks and Gardens

Izu Shaboten Animal Park

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

After the Quake: Two Years on, Kumamoto Stands Strong

GaijinPot Blog

6 Types of Students Language Teachers Will Meet in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks