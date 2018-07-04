Social media users praise Japan for spotless locker room at World Cup

While traveling Japanese fans won plaudits for cleaning up World Cup stadiums following Samurai Blue matches, the players themselves were lauded online Tuesday for leaving their locker room spotless as they exited the tournament.

In the wake of their gut-wrenching 3-2 loss to Belgium in the round of 16 on Monday night in Rostov-on-Don, tweets featuring a photo of Japan's post-match locker room at Rostov Arena began to go viral on Twitter.

The image, originally shared by a FIFA coordinator, showed an immaculate changing area with a note prominently displayed at the center reading "thank you" written in Russian.

A soccer account with over 850,000 followers later tweeted the photo with the caption, "Japan left their changing room spotless after they lost 3-2 to Belgium last night. They then left a note in Russian saying 'Thank you.' Pure class."

"This example shows what every nation should look for, in terms of how to behave toward one another," replied one user.

"It's not just about being clean. It shows manners and respect. At a time when they must have been seriously frustrated," tweeted another.

With 21 minutes left in regulation at Rostov Arena, underdogs Japan improbably held a 2-0 lead over Belgium thanks to second-half goals from Genki Haraguchi and Takashi Inui.

The star-studded European side fought their way back into the match, however, launching a comeback that culminated in substitute Nacer Chadli breaking Japanese hearts by scoring the winner in the final minute of injury time.

© KYODO