Social media users praise Japan for spotless locker room at World Cup

While traveling Japanese fans won plaudits for cleaning up World Cup stadiums following Samurai Blue matches, the players themselves were lauded online Tuesday for leaving their locker room spotless as they exited the tournament.
In the wake of their gut-wrenching 3-2 loss to Belgium in the round of 16 on Monday night in Rostov-on-Don, tweets featuring a photo of Japan's post-match locker room at Rostov Arena began to go viral on Twitter.
The image, originally shared by a FIFA coordinator, showed an immaculate changing area with a note prominently displayed at the center reading "thank you" written in Russian.
A soccer account with over 850,000 followers later tweeted the photo with the caption, "Japan left their changing room spotless after they lost 3-2 to Belgium last night. They then left a note in Russian saying 'Thank you.' Pure class."
"This example shows what every nation should look for, in terms of how to behave toward one another," replied one user.
"It's not just about being clean. It shows manners and respect. At a time when they must have been seriously frustrated," tweeted another.
With 21 minutes left in regulation at Rostov Arena, underdogs Japan improbably held a 2-0 lead over Belgium thanks to second-half goals from Genki Haraguchi and Takashi Inui.
The star-studded European side fought their way back into the match, however, launching a comeback that culminated in substitute Nacer Chadli breaking Japanese hearts by scoring the winner in the final minute of injury time.© KYODO
5 Comments
Ganbare Japan!
Amazing! Only in Japan! Well done to all the Blue Samurai on and off the pitch. Most teams would trash the locker room and leave beer cans everywhere. This is great image of Japan to the World.
jcapan
Gosh, these stories always strike me as propaganda. And look a few random folks on social media praised us for our exceptional qualities. Reminds me of the omotenashi narratives that are almost entirely about making yourself look great. Real humility means not having to constantly broadcast this kind of thing.
Maria
What do other teams' locker rooms usually look like ? This means nothing without a point of comparison.
drlucifer
Outside image more important than the livelihood of the people.
Yea. Japan is great. They have ran around the globe asking paudits and foreign media what they thought of japans performance against belgium
oldman_13
The Japanese team and fans have won a lot of praise and respect for their great sportsmanship and conduct throughout these games.
Do not mind the bitter crowd on this website who never have anything good to say about Japan/Japanese, ever.
The fact is, Japanese fans have been renowned for many years now for being good sports, and their cleaning of stadiums abroad has been going on for many, many years, so this is hardly anything new.
Another thing, the Japanese soccer team did NOT take the picture to post to their social media account, in fact it was taken by a FIFA representative and then spread to social media afterwards. The Japanese fans cleaning up didn't take pictures of themselves to post on social media, in fact, they've been cleaning up stadiums long before there was an instagram and facebook. So for anyone to insinuate that these acts were simply for Japanese people to 'show off,' has absolutely zero clue as to what they are talking about.
Good for these Japanese fans and players, may they continue to show the world what good sportsmanship and class are all about. There IS winning in losing.