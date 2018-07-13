Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world cup

Argentine Pitana to referee World Cup final

MOSCOW

FIFA has selected Nestor Pitana to referee the World Cup final between France and Croatia on Sunday.

The Argentine referee will blow the final whistle at Luzhniki Stadium on a tournament he began there by handling the opening game, when Russia beat Saudi Arabia 5-0

It will be the fifth game at this World Cup for Pitana, and his second working with each of France and Croatia.

Pitana handled France's 2-0 win in the quarterfinals against Uruguay, and Croatia's round of 16 win over Denmark.

FIFA also named Alireza Faghani of Iran as referee for the third-place game. Belgium plays England in St. Petersburg on Saturday for third place.

