Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Maya Yoshida trains in Kazan, Russia Photo: AFP/File
world cup

Tidy Japan fans make us proud, says Southampton's Yoshida

0 Comments
By Benjamin CREMEL
YEKATERINBURG, Russia

Southampton and Japan defender Maya Yoshida reserved special praise Saturday for the country's fans after they were pictured clearing up their rubbish at the World Cup.

Following Tuesday's shock 2-1 victory over Colombia -- the first by an Asian country over a South American one at a World Cup -- footage emerged of Japanese fans putting their rubbish in bin bags at the stadium.

"We were very impressed," 29-year-old Yoshida said on the eve of Japan's Group H clash with Senegal in Yekaterinburg.

"Of course, it is not just the national team who represent Japan, but the fans in Russia also, so to be praised by the whole world (for their actions), we are very proud of this."

Asked if the Japan players similarly clean up their dressing room after a match, the central defender joked: "Well, we leave our dressing room after the match much cleaner compared to in the Premier League."

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Hatos Bar: An American BBQ Oasis In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 23-24

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Shibuya Home Bar

GaijinPot Travel

6 Types of Students Language Teachers Will Meet in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japan Summer Music Festival Guide: Oh No, Let’s Go!

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Lifestyle

10 Unique Date Spots In Tokyo (That Don’t Involve Rowing Boats Or Sushi)

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Popular

Aoshima (Cat island)

GaijinPot Travel