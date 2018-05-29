'Radicalised' Belgian convict kills 3 before being shot dead

A man killed two policewomen and a bystander in the Belgian city of Liege on Tuesday before being gunned down at a school in what officials said was a terrorist attack by a radicalised "lone wolf" just out of prison.
The man was named by Belgian media as Benjamin Herman, a 36-year-old drug dealer and thief who was let out on a two-day pass on Monday. Police suspect him also of the murder of a former associate found dead at his home early on Tuesday.
A Belgian lawmaker said he figured on a watchlist of people suspected of being in contact with Islamist radicals in jail - raising questions about why he was freed unsupervised.
Officials said the man attacked the policewomen, aged 45 and 53, from behind with a knife - described as a box-cutter by local media - around 10:30 a.m. on a boulevard in the centre of Belgium's third city, near the German border.
After slashing the officers, the man seized their handguns and shot both. He shot dead a 22-year-old trainee teacher who was sitting in a car before entering a high school about 100 meters away and taking two female employees hostage.
That triggered a major intervention by armed police. Pupils were moved to safety as a gunbattle broke out that sent people in the street racing for cover. Four officers were wounded before the attacker was finally killed on the sidewalk.
"The goal of the assassin was to target the police," Liege police chief Christian Beaupere told a news conference.
The attacker's profile revealed concerns about the risks of petty criminals, including those not from Muslim backgrounds, being inspired to Islamist violence while incarcerated. Convicts have been behind several recent attacks in Europe, including some using little more weaponry than a knife or rental truck.
The national crisis centre, on high alert since attacks by Islamic State in Paris and Brussels over the past three years, said it had not raised its alert level - an indication the man was acting alone and so follow-up attacks were not expected.
A police source told Reuters that Herman shouted "Allahu Akbar" -- "God is greatest" in Arabic -- during the incident.
A Koran and prayer rug were found during a search of his cell, local media said. The justice minister said Herman had been freed for two days to prepare for his eventual release in 2020. He had caused no problem on previous furloughs.
Confirming that the attacker was on a police watchlist, lawmaker George Dallemagne, who sits on several Belgian parliamentary security committees, tweeted: "The supervision of radicalised prisoners remains tragically flawed."
Prime Minister Charles Michel said, however, that Herman had not figured directly on the main national register of threats.
Images posted on social media showed elements of the drama:
What appeared to be the bodies of the two police officers, arms bare on a hot sunny morning, wearing protective vests and lying in pools of blood a couple of metres apart outside a cafe; the gunman, dressed in black, waving a pistol in each hand, standing in the middle of the road; and finally the assailant emerging from the school onto the street, firing on police, who gun him down - continuing firing after he first went down.
Prime Minister Michel and King Philippe visited Liege, the biggest city in Belgium's French-speaking Wallonia region. An industrial hub on the Meuse river, it was the scene of a mass shooting in 2011, when a man killed four people and wounded over 100 others before turning his gun on himself.
A Brussels-based Islamic State cell was involved in attacks on Paris in 2015 that killed 130 people and on Brussels in 2016 in which 32 died.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
commanteer
Good thinking. I understand that "allahu akbar" means "I'm tired of being served cold pomme frites" in some dialects of Laplandish. One mustn't make assumptions.
zichi
The American lead wars against Iraq, Afghanistan, the bombing of Libya, and in Syria have created millions of refugees which fled from their countries in fear for their lives and those of their family and children, They risked their lives to escape. America bombed and made war in the name of freedom but we are left to pick up the pieces.
Blacklabel
Oh what would give anyone such an idea like this?
Cochise
Commanteer, Blacklabel, LOL!
Cochise
'Terrorism could not be excluded.'. Ridiculous isnt it? such is what we have been reduced to.
zichi
The British media is reporting the killing of "two policemen" not "two policewomen".
goldorak
Belgian media say the guy (Benjamin Herman from Rochefort) was 31yo and may have been radicalised in prison. They say 2 policewomen and a bloke who was sitting in a car (passenger side) were killed.
Toasted Heretic
RIP to the victims. There's little doubt that the poisonous ideology of ISIS played a part, especially if the perp was radicalised.
But make no mistake, if the US wasn't bombing and maiming and interfering in the Middle East, this sickness would not have spread.
bass4funk
Yes, it's sad and what is worse is that their neighboring Muslim countries won't accept them, that's something I will never wrap my head around.
Here we go with that nonsense again.
Toasted Heretic
Yep. And all that nonsense is blood on the hands of American foreign policy. Consequences.
Because simply put, not all Muslims think the same. They are not a homogenous mass. Look at the wars and conflicts between Christians, more recently, in NI/6 counties. It's not some kind of big family, where you just pop over to the neighbours when your house has been destroyed. Your neighbours may not be feeling charitable.
So, the US, which talks about bringing democracy and freedom to the world, shouldn't be killing people in the Middle East or destroying their homes.
Netgrump
What nonsense?
Islamic State would have never existed as the Americans wouldn't have favoured the Shiites with the formation of 'democratic' leadership in Iraq and forgot about the Sunnies in that process.
Laguna
Only three? That'd be below the fold news in the US - unless it were "terrorism", defined as crazy people doing violent things who happen to be Islamic.
zichi
but they have. Turkey has more than three million refugees. Jordan has more than two million refugees. Pakistan 1.5 million. Iran 1 million. Lebanon 1 million.
Globally there are about 25 million refugees with half of them under the age of 18. There are a further 70 million displaced people. 55% of all refugees come from South Sudan, Afghanistan, Syria.
Not sure how anyone could possible believe that starting wars, destroying whole countries and killing millions could never be considered to be nonsense?
Blacklabel
Yeah I agree that those 26,000 bombs dropped on 7 Muslim majority countries in 2016 surely didn’t help.
bass4funk
I think we can all sleep good at night, I know I can. Again, why won't the neighboring Arab nations jump in and take care of their fellow Muslim Brethren? Why does the Christian nation have to take them in? Just like with the Palestinians, no one wants to be bothered by them, why won't the other Arab countries help them?
So that's your excuse? Pretty lame, don't you think? All Christians don't think the same, but we try to help the ones that need it.
Sorry, not buying it. The Muslims nations don't want to be bothered by ANY refugees and they insist the Western world takes these people in who have a very different culture, religion, moral and social as well as cultural differences. I'm not saying we shouldn't help people that are in need of help, but the Muslim communities are not stepping up, at all!
Yes, but in war, people die, always has been and always will be and innocent people will always be in the way, sadly.
Toasted Heretic
What did you do, as regards the conflict in NI/6counties? And I'm not taking about donations to NORAID to aid the bombers.
Did you not read zichi's comment?
Turkey has more than three million refugees. Jordan has more than two million refugees. Pakistan 1.5 million. Iran 1 million. Lebanon 1 million.
In the way of US interference and meddling. Which is why you get refugees, which is why some of them get poisoned by ISIS filth and decide to kill more innocents.
zichi
bass4funk
It was a Christian country which caused the problem. American Middle East wars.
You mean the Sunni Palestinians. I have stated already there are three million Sunni Palestinians in Jordan. Another one million in Lebanon. Even Saudi, which is America's biggest Middle East Arab ally has agreed to accept 100,000 Sunni Palestinians but Saudi isn't a signature to the Geneva Convention on Refugees.
Why do you ignore the real facts?
Turkey has more than three million refugees. Jordan has more than two million refugees. Pakistan 1.5 million. Iran 1 million. Lebanon 1 million. They are Muslim countries with nearly 10 million refugees.
How do you explain that away?
bass4funk
That has absolutely nothing to do with my question, Muslims always preach love and tolerance. tolerance for their fellow brethren, so then why not use the money, the power, the land and resources to care for them. Israel does that with Jews, so what excuse do the Muslims have?
Any of them, it doesn't matter.
Not me, not at all.
Ok, so what about the other Muslim nations? What about the other 46?
bass4funk
You're dodging again.
But we don't need to and are not obligated to take them in, especially if they aren't properly vetted.
And then we will them, which Trump has been doing a lot behind the scenes.
zichi
bass4funk
I suppose you do know that muslims speak many languages not just the same one, just like Christians too. But overall so many Muslim countries are not rich, like Pakistan but still there are one million refugees. Or Jordan with another three million.
The Sunni Palestinians have a right to live on the land they have lived on for thousands of years. Why do they need to leave, what, because Israel does not even recognize them as people?
You recently expressed your support for Sunni Arabs but does not seem to include the Sunni Palestinians.
Muslim countries are doing very well taking 10 million refugees.
It was the wars of America which created the ISIS.
Are you a person who asks "do you speak Muslim?"
There are 50 Muslim countries speaking more than 20 languages.
bass4funk
Ok and what about the other 46 Muslim countries?
They won't even recognize the Jewish State, don't go there and besides, they don't have to leave, but the other Muslims could help them, not by supporting terrorist acts, but by helping them build up Gaza, but they won't, hypocrites.
For various reasons.
I get it, but that doesn't mean we are obliged to take in ANY refugees. We are allowed to choose who can come in and who cannot.
Toasted Heretic
You claim to have helped Christians - I asked you how you helped the people of NI/6 counties - you can't answer that, can you?
And you know this, how? Oh, yes, your "contacts". I'm sure they must be very... professional and secretive... giving you this info so you can post it up on JT.
ROTFL
And if "we" choose to deport Americans and put a travel ban in effect, stop you from working in other countries... that would be fair, too, right? Given all the terrorism the US has supported over the decades. No?
I mean, it's obviously unfair on the millions of innocent decent Americans right, but it's only doing what you do to others?
Not that you'd mind, especially, because you don't care about other countries, as they don't concern you.
Except when they do.
LOL?
zichi
bass4funk
So America is the cause of the Middle East wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and the bombing in North Africa and Syria causing mass destruction on a large scale. Drone attacks against Pakistan. But you state America is not obliged to care for refugees even though a signature of the Geneva Convention.
Anyway, I didn't mention anything about America taking in refugees. I stated the reason for one million refugees in Europe and from that group are the Islamic terrorists as well as the home grown one and the those we have converted to Islam.
And the Jewish State refuses to recognize the Sunni Palestinians and even give them the basic human rights.
There are more than 10 million Muslim refugee's living in other Muslim countries. There are about 250,000 in America.
