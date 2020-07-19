Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

'Black Lives Matter' mural outside Trump Tower defaced again

0 Comments
NEW YORK

A “Black Lives Matter” street mural in front of Manhattan's Trump Tower has been vandalized with paint for the second time in a week, New York City police said.

Surveillance video showed three people smearing blue paint on the Fifth Avenue mural while a woman littered it with flyers around 4 p.m. Friday, police said.

Officers found the trio near the mural a short time later with blue paint on their hands and clothing, police said.

They were arrested, charged with criminal mischief and released with a order to appear in court at a later date.

The woman, 64, was issued a criminal court summons for illegal posting of flyers.

Meanwhile, police are continuing to look for a man in black shorts and a dark blue T-shirt who was seen splashing red paint on the mural around noon on Monday.

The words “Black Lives Matter” have been painted on streets in New York and elsewhere in recent weeks to show support for the movement demanding justice and reforms after the recent police killings of George Floyd and other Black people.

Mayor Bill de Blasio helped paint the mural in front of President Donald Trump’s namesake tower last week.

Trump complained last month in a tweet that affixing the words to Fifth Avenue in front of his building would denigrate “this luxury Avenue.”

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Getting a Commuter Pass in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

The Resona Group App is a One-stop Resource for all Your Banking Needs

GaijinPot Blog

Saitama

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

High End Delivery and Takeout Shops In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Omicho Market

GaijinPot Travel

What Am I Eating? A Guide to Japanese Convenience Store Onigiri

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Book-Off: More Than Just A Japanese Booklover’s Paradise

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #89: Budget Savvy Mom Shares Tips to Keep Monthly Food Expenses at ¥20,000

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 28, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Momotaro Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

6 Japanese Products For Your Period

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Couples Stuck in Quarantine Found it Helped Them Grow Closer According to Survey

GaijinPot Blog