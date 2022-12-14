Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Migrants arrive in Dover after being rescued while crossing the English Channel
FILE PHOTO: Members of Britain's Border Force tow into the Port of Dover an inflatable boat used by migrants who were rescued while crossing the English Channel, in Dover, Britain, April 14, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo Photo: Reuters/PETER NICHOLLS
world

'Enough is enough': British PM announces crackdown on illegal immigration

1 Comment
By Andrew MacAskill and Sarah Young
LONDON

Britain on Tuesday said it planned to bring in new legislation to prevent migrants who cross the English Channel from remaining in the country, as the government tries to control a surge in people arriving in small boats on its southern coast.

The number of people arriving in England across the Channel has more than doubled in the last two years, with government figures showing Albanians account for the highest number of people arriving by this route.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a new five-point strategy for dealing with illegal immigration, including plans to fast-track the return of Albanian asylum seekers and double the number of asylum case workers handling claims.

"If you enter the UK illegally you should not be able to remain here," Sunak told parliament. "Instead, you will be detained and swiftly returned either to your home country or to a safe country where your asylum claim will be considered."

Migrants arriving on small boats has become a major political issue for the Conservative government, particularly in working-class areas in the north and central England, where migrants are blamed for making it harder to find work and stretching public services.

Sunak said in future migrants would be housed in disused holiday parks, former student accommodation and surplus military sites rather than hotels, and the government expected to clear the backlog of initial asylum decisions by the end of next year.

Britain's interior minister, Home Secretary Suella Braverman, recently called the wave of arrivals an "invasion" and described many of the migrants as "criminals", leading to an angry response from Albanian prime minister Edi Rama.

Sunak said that over the coming months thousands of Albanians would be returned home.

Successive British governments have promised to stop the arrival of small boats and yet the crossings have continued. Concerns over the level of immigration were a driving force the vote for Brexit in a 2016 referendum, with supporters calling for Britain to "take back control" of its borders.

Sunak said the public are "right to be angry" and said the current system was unfair on those with a genuine case for asylum.

"It is not cruel or unkind to want to break the stranglehold of criminal gangs who trade in human misery," he said. "Enough is enough."

Britain's government earlier this year announced plans to deport migrants to Rwanda alongside other efforts, hoping it would act as a deterrent to those arriving in small boats.

The policy was the subject of a legal challenge in London's High Court in early September when a coalition of human rights groups and a trade union argued the Rwanda policy was unworkable and unethical. A decision is expected soon.

Sunak said the government would be restarting flights to Rwanda and announced parliament would be asked to set quotas for how many can be admitted for humanitarian reasons.

Although Britain's asylum system is often slow to process claims, about two-thirds of small-boat arrivals whose cases have been examined have been found to be refugees from war or persecution.

Human rights groups have criticized the use of heated rhetoric around the crossings, which make up a fraction of the number of people arriving in the country.

A record 44,867 have so far crossed the Channel on small boats to enter Britain so far this year.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Who would come to this miserable place

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo’s Best Vegan Christmas Cakes 2022

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

How To Choose the Best Online Tutoring Service in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 5 – 11

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Illumination Events in Japan for Christmas 2022

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

How to Rent a Car in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

10 Must-Visit Restaurants Serving Vegan in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Finding Pieces of India in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

What it’s Like to Stay Overnight at Tokyo DisneySea

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Foods to Try This Winter

GaijinPot Blog