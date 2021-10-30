'Everything is at stake' as world leaders gather for climate talks

More than one world leader says humanity’s future, even survival, hangs in the balance when international officials meet in Scotland to try to accelerate efforts to curb climate change. Temperatures, tempers and hyperbole have all ratcheted up ahead of the United Nations summit.
And the risk of failure looms large for all participants at the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference, known as COP26.
Six years ago, nearly 200 countries agreed to individualized plans to fight global warming in the historic 2015 Paris climate agreement. Now leaders will converge in Glasgow for two weeks starting Sunday to take the next step dictated by that pact: Do more and do it faster.
It’s not easy. Except for a slight drop because of the pandemic, carbon pollution from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is increasing, not falling.
Between now and 2030, the world will spew up to 28 billion metric tons of greenhouse gases beyond the amount that would keep the planet at or below the most stringent limit set in Paris, the United Nations calculated this week.
“Everything is at stake if the leaders do not take climate action,” young Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate said. “We cannot eat coal. We cannot drink oil, and we cannot breathe so-called natural gas.”
Her words were echoed by a man tasked with steering one of the world’s richest economic blocs through the climate transition.
“We are fighting for the survival of humanity,” European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans said. “Climate change and the threatening ecocide are the biggest threats humanity faces.”
Climate change is fueling heat waves, flooding, drought and nastier tropical cyclones. Extreme weather also costs the globe about $320 billion a year in economic losses, according to risk modeling firm AIR Worldwide. And people die.
“The unhealthy choices that are killing our planet are killing our people as well,” said Dr. Maria Neira, director of public health and environment at the World Health Organization.
Humanity and the Earth won’t quite go off a cliff because of global warming, scientists say. But what happens in Glasgow will either steer the world away from the most catastrophic scenarios or send it careening down a dirt road with tight curves and peril at every turn. It’s a situation where degrees, even tenths of a degree, translate into added risk.
“We are still on track for climate catastrophe,” United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday, even after some countries' recent emission pledges.
For months, United Nations officials have touted three concrete goals for these negotiations to succeed:
— Countries must promise to reduce carbon emissions by 45% by 2030 compared with 2010.
— Rich countries should contribute $100 billion a year in aid to poor countries.
— Half of that amount must be aimed at adapting to climate change’s worst effects.
World leaders have recently softened those targets a bit, and they say the goals may not quite be finished by mid-November, when negotiations end. U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry told The Associated Press: “There will be a gap” on emission targets.
Under the Paris pact, nations must revisit their previous pledges to curb carbon pollution every five years and then announce plans to cut even more and do it faster. Delayed a year by the pandemic, this year's meeting is the first to include the required ratcheting up of ambitions.
The hope is that world leaders will cajole each other into doing more, while ensuring that poorer nations struggling to tackle climate change get the financial support they need.
The headline goal set in Paris was to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) since preindustrial times. The world has already warmed 1.1 degrees Celsius (2 degrees Fahrenheit) since then.
Former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said this month that the 1.5-degree mark “is the threshold for our survival, humanity, our planet Earth.”
But every analysis of current climate-change pledges shows that they are not nearly enough to stop warming at that point but will instead lead to at least another degree or a degree and a half Celsius of warming (about 2 to 3 degrees Fahrenheit).
All five emissions scenarios studied in a massive UN scientific assessment in August suggest that the world will cross that 1.5-degree-Celsius threshold in the 2030s, though several researchers told the AP that it is still technically possible to stay within that limit or at least temporarily go over it and come back down.
Small island nations and other poor, vulnerable communities said in 2015 that 2 degrees would wipe them out, and insisted on the 1.5-degree threshold.
“Our way of life is at stake,” said Tina Stege, the climate envoy for the Marshall Islands. “Our ability to provide our children with a safe and secure future is at stake. Atoll nations like the Marshall Islands do not have higher ground to retreat to.”
In Glasgow, divisions between nations are big, and trust is a problem, say several United Nations officials and outside analysts.
Rich countries like the United States and European nations developed carbon-belching energy and caused most of the problem historically, but now they ask poor nations to cut or eliminate the use of fossil fuels. In return, they've promised $100 billion a year by 2020 to help developing countries switch to clean energy.
So far, the funding has fallen far short of that amount.
“Failure to fulfill this pledge is a major source of the erosion of trust between developed and developing nations,” Guterres said.
The key to success may lie in the middle, with major emerging economies.
Three days before the meeting starts, China, the world’s largest carbon emitter, submitted a new national target that is only marginally stronger than what was previously proposed.
China is so important that if every other nation cuts back in line with the 45% global emission reduction and China doesn’t, the world’s total will drop only by 30%, according to Claire Fyson, a top analyst at Climate Action Tracker, a group of scientists that monitor and analyze emission pledges.
In the end, every country, will be asked to do more in Glasgow, said United Nations Environment Programme Director Inger Andersen. But much of the effort, she said, comes back to China and the U.S.
“We need these two powers to put aside whatever else and to show true climate leadership because this is what it will take,” Andersen told the AP.
But realistically, she added, leaders in Glasgow, will take anything "in terms of real, meaningful commitments that are backed by action — action that starts in 2022."
PTownsend
And will most likely continue to increase as long as the fossils controlling the global fossil economy maintain their power and try to block shifts away from burning huge amounts of oil, gas and coal, and instead move to developing alternatives to burning such large amounts..
China, the world’s largest carbon emitter and also a nation with large quantities of rare earth metals that are used to make some alternative energy equipment also wants to restrict its exports of them. "China targets rare earth export curbs to hobble US defence industry"
Oil/gas giant Russia also has large reserves of rare earth metals. And in the USA the country needs to keep the fossil economy oligarchs farther away from controlling US politics - looking at you Texas and other areas with so many far right politicians- and start looking at ways to better use its own rare earth metals.
"China targets rare earth export curbs to hobble US defence industry"
https://www.ft.com/content/d3ed83f4-19bc-4d16-b510-415749c032c1
Long passed time to move away from burning such huge amounts of heavily polluting oil, gas and coal that continues to poison the planet's air, water and all living things.
https://www.law.nyu.edu/centers/state-impact/projects-reports/projects/climate-and-health/health-effects-of-burning-fossil-fuels
OnTheTrail
I think PTownsend expressed it: if this is the last chance, then everyone bend over and kiss it goodbye. If CO2 needs to half by 2030, then everyone should realize that goal is impossible, not "challenging", or any other modifying mollycoddle, it is impossible.
Alex
If the US and China are the worst offenders, why give all this money to "poor countries", whose emissions are probably no that high in the first place? Sounds like a fishy scheme..
Blacklabel
Remember Al Gore?
its 12 years later, we still have ice. Although all this private jet travel of people to go to the summit is negatively impacting that.
know how to save the environment? Stop having these useless meetings in person.
zichi
We started the environmental movement in the 1960s and 1970s, 50-60 years ago, little real change has happened. The situation has grown worse.
In September 2020, the US National Snow and Ice Data Center reported that the Arctic sea ice 2020 had melted to an area of 3.74 million km2, its second-smallest area since records began in 1979.
Polar ice caps are melting as global warming causes climate change. We lose Arctic sea ice at a rate of almost 13% per decade, and over the past 30 years, the oldest and thickest ice in the Arctic has declined by a stunning 95%.
The rain forests in places like Brazil continue to be destroyed for the farming of cattle. The president of Brazil will not be attending.
The seas are more polluted than ever, especially with plastics.
We have done a poor job of taking care of the planet.
The three greates producers of CO2. China, Anmerica and India.
Bob Fosse
You can’t be new to how percentages work, I’m sure I’ve seen you using them before.
ArtistAtLarge
As all the great philosophers throughout the world, from every corner of the earth, in all of history, have said, time and time again, the hubris of mankind will be our undoing.
Peter14
It seems like everyone in power is overlooking what will help the world deal with clean energy and the current building energy crisis. For decades there has been clean power products.
Here is a plan for them.
All new homes and buildings must be energy self sufficient through solar and or wind, with limited to full power storage, subsidized by the government. With government paying for the power, all excess power goes into the grid reducing the need for power stations. The eventual goal would be to limit power stations to a bare minimum and those there are would be wind and solar farms with huge rechargeable batteries as Tesla has built in South Australia.
All new electrical vehicles need to include solar panels on bonnet, roof and boot to provide free electrical generation for the life of the vehicle and reduce the need for power from the home grid or other sources.
If we are not prepared to plan for and execute such simple achievable things then the future is bleak indeed.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Zichi its the year 2021 now so how could that be the environmental movement started 50 or 60 years ago in the 60's and 70's .
Which is it and when was it ?
Kind of vague and perhaps your abacus is broken ?
Bob Fosse
Because 50 or 60 years ago was in the 60’s or 70’s. Not sure what is confusing you.
The environmental movement started long before that but became more popular in the 60’s with the hippy movement and again in the 70’s after the founding of Greenpeace.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Then its 60 years ago isnt it ?
Duh !
Iam not the one who confused
Zaphod
So much nonsense. You can promise whatever you want, but as long as countries need energy and fossil fuels are the only realistic option, the material will be burned. Also the world population is increasing, and continues to want higher living standards. So what does any of these "promises" with random figures mean?
Attilathehungry
Bunch of grifters leeching off the taxpayers.
I will believe in their hysterical claims when they start living like they believe it themselves. When they give up their jets and limousines and 7 course dinners and beach houses and ski chalets.
Zaphod
Attilathehungry
That will be a long wait. The globalist elites are not going to change their ressource gobbling ways. Rules for thee but not for me!
BigYen
The environmental movement really kicked off almost 60 years ago with the 1962 release of Rachel Carson's The Silent Spring. all about the environmental effects of pesticides. It then gathered pace over the next 10 years, as zichi says, and continues to do so to this day. So to say "50 or 60" years ago is perfectly reasonable. Why don't you do a little self-education of your own before commenting about other posters who know so much more than you do?
Dr.Cajetan Coelho
They all say, yes we can. Wishing all participants at the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26), success in their challenging mission.
kurisupisu
Maybe our so-called leaders might want to refrain from travelling in private jets and taking numerous flights abroad every year to attend conferences and summits which they could easily attend using technology aiding online discussions
The reality is that none of that will happen.
The average person will be crushed and restricted and subjugated as to what they do in their normal lives, all in the name of saving the environment…expect to pay more too!
zichi
The 1960s and 1970s was when the youth of the day woke up about the dangers to the environment and Mother Earth. Many new organisations developed like Greenpeace and Friends of the Earth. Both still going. There were many new publications and I was one of the first to print them, using offset litho. No internet in those days. We changed the way we were living. Communes everywhere. All very exciting experiences. Organic farming. Living off the grid, which I did for about 9 years.
The new crop of the new environmentalists are very vocal but few are trying to create the daily lives we did back in the 1960s. We didn’t just speak about it we lived it.
We made wind turbines and other methods for power generation but we were happy to live with smaller amounts of power.
Many of those commune’s still exist today with third and fourth generations.
I guess not many youngest these day have heard or even read the Whole Earth Catalog.
Wolfpack
When world leaders actually practice what they preach when it comes to CO2 emissions more people might actually take them seriously.
Attilathehungry
Dr. Cajetan, they may SAY "Yes we can" but they actually live as if "no we won't". Talk is cheap. If they would only lead by example then perhaps the world could take notice a bit more. But jetting around and then complaining about CO2 emissions would be funny if it weren't so sad.