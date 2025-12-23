 Japan Today
Taiwan Knife Attack
Taiwan police cordoned off the scene after a knife attack in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
world

Suspect in deadly Taiwan knife attack planned it for over a year

By JOHNSON LAI and SIMINA MISTREANU
TAIPEI, Taiwan

The suspect in a deadly knife and grenade attack that left three dead and 11 wounded in Taiwan’s capital meticulously planned the assault for more than a year, police said Monday.

The attacker, identified as 27-year-old Chang Wen, indiscriminately stabbed passers-by and launched smoke grenades on Friday at a Taipei metro station and on the street before running into a department store. He fell to his death from the fifth floor of the store while being pursued by police.

The assaults shocked Taiwan, where violent crime is rare, prompting authorities to step up security at crowded spots and large events.

As he carried out the attack in multiple phases, Chang changed his clothing and modes of transportation several times, going from a scooter to a bike to walking, police said. In the process, he set fire to his apartment, to roads and caused damage to cars and motorbikes.

“He was extremely cunning,” Li Hsi-Ho, chief of Taipei’s police, said during a news conference Monday.

Li said the suspect had been preparing the assault since April 2024 by buying smoke grenades, gas canisters, respirators and other tools.

“He had been planning the crime for a year and a half, and his motive for the crime also began a year and a half ago,” Li said.

Authorities were still investigating his motive but said the suspect had been wanted since July after failing to report to military service. He had previously served voluntarily in the military but had been fired for drunken driving.

He had not contacted his family for more than two years, authorities said.

Five injured people remained in the hospital and one of them was in intensive care but in stable condition after surgery, authorities said.

