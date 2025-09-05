 Japan Today
Comedy writer Graham Linehan in UK court on harassment charges
Irish comedy writer Graham Linehan, who has been charged with harassment and criminal damage involving a transgender activist, reacts outside Westminster Magistrates' Court, in London, Britain, September 4, 2025. REUTERS/Jack Taylor Image: Reuters/Jack Taylor
world

'Father Ted' creator Linehan in UK court for trans harassment case

LONDON

Graham Linehan, the Irish co-creator of TV comedy show "Father Ted", went on trial in London on Thursday, accused by prosecutors of "relentlessly" posting abusive comments online about a trans woman.

Linehan, who has been a vocal critic of transgender activism in recent years, made headlines when he was arrested this week at London's Heathrow Airport on suspicion of inciting violence in relation to posts about transgender issues on X, in a separate case.

In the case at Westminster Magistrates' Court, Linehan, 57, has been charged with harassment and criminal damage following an incident at a conference last October involving a then 17-year-old trans woman, Sophia Brooks. He is accused of damaging her phone and crossing a line into harassment.

Brooks told the court she had been "alarmed and distressed" by the posts online. Linehan has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

His arrest at Heathrow this week has been seized on by free speech advocates, who have condemned the move, and Nigel Farage, leader of Britain's right-wing populist party Reform UK, raised the arrest when he appeared before a U.S. Congress committee on Wednesday.

Linehan arrived at court wearing a supporter's sign saying "There's no such thing as a 'Transgender Child'". Former Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies was also at court to support him.

"Father Ted" brought Linehan success in Britain in the 1990s and he also co-created "The IT Crowd", a critically acclaimed sitcom.

