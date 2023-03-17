Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Thousands protested in Paris, across the Seine river from parliament Photo: AFP
world

Thousands protest Macron's imposed French pension reform

0 Comments
PARIS

Thousands of people massed in France's capital on Thursday to protest President Emmanuel Macron's government imposing a controversial pensions overhaul without a parliament vote.

"He who sows misery reaps anger," read one sign at the Paris rally at the Place de la Concorde across the Seine river from parliament.

Macron has been determined to implement the deeply unpopular reform, which includes raising the retirement age from 62 to 64. It has sparked two months of heated debate in parliament, as well as repeated nationwide strikes and protests.

But Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Thursday used a special constitutional power to ram the changes through the lower-house National Assembly without giving lawmakers a chance to vote.

"I'm outraged by what's happening. I feel like I'm being cheated as a citizen," said schoolteacher Laure Cartelier among the crowd at Place de la Concorde.

"In a democracy, it should have happened through a vote," the 55-year-old said.

A police source put the number of protesters in Paris at "several thousand."

Elsewhere in France, others also gathered to vent their frustration. In the southeastern city of Grenoble, CGT union representative Karen Mantovani was among several hundred people out in the street.

"I thought they'd respect democracy a little," she said. "But apparently, I'm very naive."

She said she was disappointed by the low turnout.

Polls in recent weeks have shown that around two-thirds of French people opposed the pension reform, but around the same number believed it would pass anyway.

At another protest in the northern city of Lille, one of the demonstrators wondered how the president had failed to register public opposition to his plan.

"Hey Manu, need my hearing aid?" read his placard, using a highly informal short form of Macron's first name.

In the southeastern city of Lyon, some 400 people gathered in front of administrative offices, calling for the president to resign.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Answer this survey to win a ¥500 Amazon voucher

Tell us about your experience with banking in Japan and be one of 100 people to win a voucher.

Click Here

0 Comments
Login to comment

didn't know France was a dictatorship..... no wonder they're upset.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Last Minute Date Spot Ideas In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Hie Jinja Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Everything You Need to Know About Being Paid to Leave Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

5 Ramen Restaurants to Try in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Who’s Scared Of Yokai: 5 Weird Creatures From Japanese Folklore

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: An Anthology of Contemporary Art

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying Hay Fever Medication in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Buying Randoseru: Japanese Elementary School Bag Guide

Savvy Tokyo

5 Games on Steam to Learn Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For March 13-19

Savvy Tokyo