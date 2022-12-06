Newsletter Signup Register / Login
France Antisemitism
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, pays respect during a ceremony at the Camp des Milles memorial site in Aix-en-Provence, southern France, Monday, Dec.5, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron visits a Nazi internment and deportation camp near Avignon, giving warnings about hate speech and resurgent of antisemitism. (Christophe Simon, Pool via AP)
world

'Let's open our eyes' to rising xenophobia, Macron warns

1 Comment
PARIS

French President Emmanuel Macron visited a camp in France where authorities rounded up Jews before and during World War II, and said Monday it’s time to “open our eyes” to resurgent antisemitism and xenophobia.

Some 10,000 people of 38 nationalities were interned at the Camp des Milles on the outskirts of Aix-en-Provence, and more than 2,000 were deported to Auschwitz, according to camp historians. The roundups began in 1939, nearly a year before Germany's Nazis occupied France.

The Camp des Milles “is not an accident of history, but the fruit of a deliberate slide” toward genocide rooted in historic French antisemitism and the “slow erosion of the republican spirit,” Macron said.

“Here, at the Camp des Milles, France was what it should never again become,” he said, calling for his country to be “the voice of humanism” instead.

The camp is now a memorial site that includes more than 400 illustrations and murals painted on the walls by artists and intellectuals who were once interned there, including Max Ernst. Visitors can see where the internees slept, or managed to hide, and walk the path they took to deportation convoys.

“Let us open our eyes to the rise of xenophobia and antisemitism, tune our ear to the resurgence of racism. Let us never be fooled by the new clothing adopted by the same ideologies of division,” Macron said.

The French Interior Ministry reported a rising number of acts of vandalism, public insults and other infractions based on race or religion last year.

Macron faced two far-right challengers in this year's presidential election. The far-right National Rally party won a record number of seats in the lower house of parliament, while Macron’s centrists lost their majority.

National Rally leader Marine Le Pen has sought to distance the party from antisemitic views espoused by her father Le Pen; the party now focuses its anger on immigration and Muslim practices it sees as a threat.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

France immigration policy has failed because they abandoned the philosophy of cultural assimilation.

When you have several cultures occupying a single country, you might as well have several different countries.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 28 – Dec. 4

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Way of The Samurai: Authentic Japanese Cultural Experiences in Kanazawa

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Speech Troubles’

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: European Art in Marunouchi

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Illumination Events in Japan for Christmas 2022

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

The Art of Kokedama

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Finding Pieces of India in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kanto and Kansai Word Differences in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Shosha (Engyoji Temple)

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Places to Visit in Japan if You Can’t Go to Europe

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 5 – 11

Savvy Tokyo