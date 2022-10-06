Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Thailand mass shooting
Rescue workers carry a coffin containing the body of a victim at Udon Thani hospital in Udon Thani province on Thursday. Photo: Reuters/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA
world

'Little kids who were still sleeping' - Thailand mourns victims of mass killing

0 Comments
By Poppy McPherson and Vorasit Satienlerk
NA KLANG, Thailand

Pink and white coffins adorned with gold and bearing the bodies of the 22 children killed in a gun and knife rampage in Thailand were loaded onto a truck late on Thursday and driven away in the darkness.

Thailand's deputy prime minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, clasped his hands together and bowed his head as the truck, followed by ambulances carrying the bodies of further victims, pulled away in the small town of Na Klang in northeastern Thailand.

"All Thai people, and all people around the world who know about this ... will feel so depressed and saddened," Anutin said.

The children were killed on Thursday by a former policemen, who witnesses said burst into a daycare centre and started shooting and slashing those inside.

Altogether, 36 people were killed by Panya Khamrapm, who police said was discharged from duty last year for drugs use and had attended a court hearing on a narcotics charge just moments before the attack.

After returning home, police said Panya killed his wife and child before turning the gun on himself.

Rescue workers had earlier brought the bodies of the victims to a local police station and placed them into the coffins as medical staff stood by solemnly and relatives of the dead gathered, some wiping away tears.

"Nobody wants this to happen. It's a scene that nobody wants to see. It's harrowing," said Piyalak Kingkaew, who led the rescue team that was the first to arrive.

His team shared images with Reuters of the scene of the massacre at the daycare centre, which showed tiny bodies laid out on blankets.

The body of one boy dressed in a Manchester United Shirt was seen on a Winnie the Pooh bed cover in a room with walls decorated with cartoon animals.

"We are used to seeing a large number of bodies, we've been through it before, but this incident is the most harrowing of all," Piyalak added.

"They were little kids who were still sleeping."

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Away Games: Ranking Every Pro Baseball Stadium in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Keto Diet Meets Japanese Food

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Namboku Line

GaijinPot Blog

5 Things That will be More Expensive in Japan in 2022

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-9

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

A Remote Worker in Japan’s Guide to Increasing Productivity

GaijinPot Blog

Gotemba

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Looking In, Looking Out

Savvy Tokyo

Things To Keep In Mind Before Marrying A Japanese Salaryman

Savvy Tokyo

5 Trending Japanese Makeup Products for Fall 2022

Savvy Tokyo