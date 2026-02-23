 Japan Today
There are five regional hospitals across the vast Arctic island, with the Nuuk hospital serving patients from all over the territory Image: AFP/File
world

'No thanks': Greenland, Denmark reject Trump's hospital ship offer

4 Comments
COPENHAGEN

Denmark and its territory Greenland on Sunday rejected Donald Trump's offer to send a naval hospital ship to the Arctic island coveted by the U.S. leader.

A day earlier, Trump said he was sending "a great hospital boat to Greenland to take care of the many people who are sick, and not being taken care of there".

But Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen, who heads the autonomous territory's government, wrote on his Facebook page: "That will be 'no thanks' from us."

"President Trump's idea to send a U.S. hospital ship here to Greenland has been duly noted. But we have a public health system where care is free for citizens," he said. "This is not the case in the United States, where going to the doctor costs money."

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen likewise told Danish broadcaster DR: "The Greenlandic population receives the healthcare it needs. They receive it either in Greenland, or, if they require specialised treatment, they receive it in Denmark."

He added: "It's not as if there's a need for a special healthcare initiative in Greenland."

On the day that Trump made his proposal, Danish forces evacuated a crew member of a US submarine off the coast of Greenland's capital Nuuk after the sailor requested urgent medical attention.

Denmark's Joint Arctic Command said in a post on Facebook that the crew member was flown to a hospital in Nuuk after an unspecified medical emergency on board the vessel.

In Greenland, as in Denmark, access to healthcare is free for citizens. There are five regional hospitals across the vast Arctic island, with the one in the capital Nuuk serving patients from all over the territory.

Without explicitly mentioning the U.S. proposal, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said she was "happy to live in a country where access to healthcare is free and equal for all. Where insurance or wealth does not determine whether one receives dignified treatment".

Trump, in his Truth Social message on Saturday about the hospital ship, posted an AI-generated image of a US Navy medical vessel, USNS Mercy.

"It's on the way!!!" he added.

It was not immediately clear if that meant he was deploying that ship to Greenland.

The U.S. president indicated the deployment was being carried out in coordination with Jeff Landry, appointed in December as the U.S .Special Envoy to the Arctic island.

Aaja Chemnitz, who represents Greenland in the Danish Parliament, wrote on Facebook that, while Greenland's health system had its share of problems, they were best resolved through cooperation with Denmark.

Denmark, she noted, "is one of the wealthiest and most educated countries, for example in the field of healthcare," contrasting it with "the United States, which has its own healthcare system problems".

Earlier this month, Greenland signed an agreement with Copenhagen to improve the treatment of Greenlandic patients in Danish hospitals.

Denmark's central bank had warned in January that the Arctic island's public finances were under pressure from demographic trends, pointing to its aging population and shrinking workforce.

Trump has repeatedly said he believes the United States must control Greenland to ensure U.S. national security.

Earlier threats he made to seize the territory, by force if necessary, have ebbed since he struck a "framework" deal with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to ensure greater U.S. influence.

The defense minister, Lund Poulsen, told DR he was not aware of a possible arrival of the suggested U.S. hospital ship.

"Trump is constantly tweeting about Greenland. So this is undoubtedly an expression of the new normal that has taken hold in international politics," he said.

Meanwhile, in Nuuk, where a third of the island's 57,000 inhabitants live, people are tired of the U.S. president's repeated jabs.

"I don't care," a man said under sparse, icy snowfall when asked by AFP about Trump's recent remarks, while most people avoided journalists' questions.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Yeah, no. Trump would probably insist on being first to debark to claim the land for Trumpistan.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

So Trump sends a US hospital ship to Greenland while poor Red States with crumbling medical infrastructure get....NOTHING....

Well his supporters do get something - doubled and tripled health insurance bills...

America First! ROFL...

2 ( +2 / -0 )

For the life of me, I cannot understand how this can be anything but embarrassing for the average American.

A hospital ship to Greenland? America, come pick up your grandad. He’s spouting nonsense, falling asleep everywhere, and doesn’t know what’s going on.

How embarrassing.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

UncleTobyToday 07:03 am JST

Oh he is an embarrassment every day but only the Good Lord can remove him before 2029.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

