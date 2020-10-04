Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE- In this Sept. 28, 2020 file photo, two boys ride a bicycle on a basketball court at Scarangella Park in the Gravesend section of Brooklyn in New York. As New York state's daily count of new coronavirus cases continues on an upward trend, one of the hotspots in the state included the New York City borough of Brooklyn, where more than 350 people tested positive on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
world

New York continues to see uptick in virus cases

0 Comments
NEW YORK

New York state’s daily count of new coronavirus cases is continuing on an upward trend.

The state reported on Saturday that there were more than 1,700 new confirmed cases on Friday, up slightly from the day before — case totals not seen in New York since May.

Some of the hotspots in the state included the New York City borough of Brooklyn, where more than 350 people tested positive, and in suburban Rockland County, which saw at least 120 new cases.

New York recorded the results of more than 134,000 virus tests Friday, the most ever performed in a single day.

“This pandemic is not over," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. He added: “My message to New Yorkers is please stay vigilant.”

The hardest hit regions of the state, on a per capita basis, were the Southern Tier area along the Pennsylvania border and the Mid-Hudson Valley.

Both of those areas were seeing the virus spread at a rate that, if they were independent states, they would be subject to New York’s rules requiring out-of-state travelers to quarantine.

The quarantine cutoff, currently for states like Illinois, Colorado and Florida, is based on a seven-day rolling average of positive cases exceeding 10 per 100,000 residents.

The Southern Tier’s average Friday was at 17 per 100,000.

An often-cited measure of the virus’ spread — the percentage of tests that come back positive — remained low, about 1.3%.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese with Kumon Now!

Now is the time to get a head start on your Japanese studies while at home.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Adventures

A Family Hike From Mt Mitake To Mt Hinode

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

2020 Halloween Afternoon Tea and Buffets in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Fall 2020 Makeup Trends In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #100: Epic Japanese Kitchen Fails

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Kanagawa—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

5 Best Websites for Finding Japanese Tutors Online

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

12 Breathtaking Onsen Resorts To Visit This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Make Your Own KitKat at Miyashita Park’s KitKat Chocolatory

GaijinPot Blog

Transport

Resort Shirakami

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 39, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog