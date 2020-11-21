Walls close in on defiant Trump

President Donald Trump faced growing pushback from fellow Republicans Friday for resisting Joe Biden's election victory, as the increasingly isolated president pursued his crusade against defeat in an angry stream of tweets.
Insisting against all odds that a path to victory remains viable, Trump was meeting Friday with Michigan lawmakers in a bid to pressure districts in key states to overturn the voters' will.
But logic dictates that his days in the White House are numbered, with battleground states that sealed President-elect Biden's Nov 3 win rapidly approaching deadlines to certify their election results.
"Numbers don't lie," said Brad Raffensperger, the Republican secretary of state in Georgia -- which was poised Friday to certify Biden's win.
"I believe that the numbers that we have presented today are correct," he added, saying: "The numbers reflect the verdict of the people."
Senator Lamar Alexander became the latest Republican to nudge Trump, saying Biden "has a very good chance" of becoming the next president and should be provided "all transition materials, resources and meetings necessary to ensure a smooth transition."
The outgoing president though has bunkered down in the mansion, and for nearly two weeks has done something unimaginable one month ago: shunned the media.
He has maintained his busy tweeting scheduled however.
"A Rigged Election!" Trump fumed on Twitter Friday morning, calling the vote a "HOAX" and retweeting conservative personalities arguing that Biden's victory was fraudulent, and that Republican senators who accept the Democrat's win should be challenged in their next elections.
He notably retweeted a message about stopping the electoral "fraud and abuse" posted by Georgia Republican congresswoman-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene, who supports the QAnon conspiracy theory.
While Biden's team plows ahead preparing for taking over on January 20 -- his team announced new White House senior staff Friday -- Trump appears in denial.
He took the unprecedented step Friday of hosting at the White House two legislative leaders from Michigan, where Trump's team seeks to block the state from certifying the vote.
Biden won Michigan by 155,000 votes, a margin more than 10 times higher than Trump's state victory in 2016.
Biden, who turned 78 on Friday, slammed Trump as "irresponsible" for the move which also alarmed some Republicans.
Senator Mitt Romney accused Trump of trying to "subvert the will of the people and overturn the election" by pressuring local officials.
"It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American president," Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, said in a statement late Thursday.
Trump's legal team fights on, however.
Rudy Giuliani and other lawyers hosted a conspiracy-laden press conference Thursday peddling unsupported allegations that Democratic "crooks" committed widespread fraud to deny Trump reelection.
The event fueled Trump's last-ditch effort to throw out ballots in counties that voted heavily Democratic, force recounts and otherwise delay the process enough so that an insufficient number of states will have finalized their results before the Electoral College votes on Dec 14.
Republican Senator Ben Sasse slammed the tactics as undemocratic.
"Wild press conferences erode public trust. So no, obviously Rudy and his buddies should not pressure electors to ignore their certification obligations under the statute," Sasse said.
Another Senate Republican, Iowa's Joni Ernst, said it was "absolutely outrageous" for Trump lawyers to declare that Democrats and Republicans might have rigged the election.
In a further blow to Trump's long-shot hopes of overturning results, Georgia officials on Friday were to formally certify Biden's victory there, the first time a Democratic presidential candidate has carried the southern state since 1992.
Georgia conducted a hand recount of some five million ballots, reaffirming that Biden won by more than 12,000 votes.
Trump's campaign will likely demand yet another recount.
While a growing number of Republicans are calling for Trump's administration to recognize Biden as president-elect, the party's leaders on Capitol Hill have attempted to humor the president -- while some conservatives are doubling down in his support.
Republican Jim Jordan wrote the House Judiciary Committee calling for an investigation into the election's integrity "amid troubling reports of irregularities and improprieties."
But more than two weeks after the election, a Pew Research poll shows Americans approve of Biden's conduct far more than Trump's.
Sixty-two percent said Biden's conduct since November 3 has been excellent or good, compared to just 31 percent who said the same of Trump.© 2020 AFP
15 Comments
Login to comment
PTownsend
Trump and Rudy G. are the new faces of the Republican Party.
They are continuing to undermine the democratic principles the republic is built on, attacking elections and voting, cornerstone to democracy.
Trump is trying to steal the election.
BIDEN WON THE ELECTION!!!!
TrevorPeace
I hope the walls that are closing in on him have bars, too.
viking68
Trump is meeting with a Michigan state senator and representative.
My most optimistic hope for the meeting is that they tell Trump the truth that he lost Michigan and can encourage him to accept the results. Trump was friendly with another call to an election official, and he may be friendly with these guys.
They are in legal jeopardy should they do something for Trump that benefits themselves. The Mich DA will be issuing subpoenas and really mess up their political career and could face up to ten years of prison. Trump couldn't pardon them. Don't know that will happen, but it is the obvious intent of the meeting outside of my optimistic hope. Optimistic also because it would be undemocratic and could cause all kinds of problems.
Just wouldn't want to see people go to jail for getting close to a drowning man.
Penfold
So the election chaos proceeds as planned! Civil war slated to kick off early 2021
people should stop fighting amongst themselves and realize the 2 party system is just the illusion of choice
klausdorth
Walls? The walls Donald promised to build?
The man should finally accept was has been decided.
He is out (well maybe not out of the walls that will surround him pretty soon), and Biden is in .... as the next POTUS!
P. Smith
He’s also calling on republicans held state houses to refuse to certify the election and select pro-Trump electors to cast votes in his favor. Repugnant as.
No rational adult with a measurable level of intelligence can continue to deny that Trump cares more for himself than our country. They also cannot continue to deny that he has had a severely corrosive effect on our democratic republic and the institutions that underpin it.
Danny Nguyen
When all of this mess will be done with, I'm quite interested to see whether or not the GOP would split into 2 entities: old school Republicans on one side and Tists on the other. Those who choose Tism may well create their own separate party like Britain's UKIP or France's Front National if that's what they want. We will see how long they would last.
P. Smith
That Mexico isn’t going to pay for his non-existent wall? That’s asking a bit much of a petulant rich kid who has never had to work a day in his life or accept responsibility for anything.
Danny Nguyen
Sorry, got it wrong with the asterisks above. It messed up with bold. Please delete.
What I meant is that those who follow Trump may well create their own party like UKIP in Britain or the Front National in France down the road. It's better for the GOP to split into two entities.
TheLongTermer
Trump has to move on, this has gone off the rails. He deserves credit for all he did, but he is his worse enemy right now. There just isnt anything there to suggest massive fraud. He got a really bad deal in 2020: COVID, media, and the mail in ballots but that does not equal conspiracy. GWB2 had 9/11, the financial meltdown, and he had to move on, it happens. People have accepted he lost, and moved on to Biden. A constitutional crisis and switch back to Trump would be unstable, its bigger than Trump now, its the transfer of power. I think Biden is all about nothing and deserves no credit for anything until he proves himself, but it looks like things are moving back to the center, with moderate dems and diversity in the repub ranks with fresh senators. I can live with that, Ive made the transition. I was concerned the radical left would take over, seems things might go to the center...who knows.
klausdorth
P.Smith
all you can expect from a man who has been fed with golden spoons all his life!
He has divided the US to a point I've never seen in my life!
But back to the topic, even quite some Republicans (try to) tell him where his limits are.
Mickelicious
And Mexico offers to pay?
Tokyo-Engr
I had a very open mind and wanted to see evidence. As much as I see Trump as being unfit if he really had something I would say challenge the results.
However it appears that their argument is weak.
Trump does not deserve the office. He has been derelict in his duty. Seeing him on a golf course while the pandemic is exploding is disgusting and a slap in the face to Americans. On the other end we have California politicians at the French Laundry and off to Hawaii while locking down Californians).
Seeing all of this (from both extremes) makes President Elect Biden look very reasonable.
Kentarogaijin
BIDEN WON, BIDEN WON, BIDEN WON, BIDEN WON !!.. LALALA !!..
TRUMPCLOWN LOST, TRUMPCLOWN LOST, TRUMPCLOWN LOSE !!.. LALALA !!..
DEMOCRACY WON, DEMOCRACY WON, DEMOCRACY WON !!.. LALALA !!..
FASCISM LOST, FASCISM LOST, FASCISM LOST !!.. LALALA !!..
USA IS SAVED, USA IS SAVED, USA IS SAVED !!.. LALALA!!..
LALALA, LALALA, LALALAAAAAAAAA !!!!!!!...
Numan
This is a dangerous time for the US. The man-baby is flailing around trying to find ways to get revenge on everybody that he thinks is responsible for his national/international status as a major LOSER!
He is has been sulking around in embarrassment. Now he is hiding out in the WH for the holidays trying steal something and hoping to barricade himself in. Not to mentio his cronies are destroyiing documents as we speak that incriminate him with world leaders in Russia, China, NK, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia.
Unlike Pres. Obama who left the US better off than when he received it, the idiot currently in the WH is going to make it even worse for the country then tell his ignorant followers that it is Pres. Biden's fault, and they should have elected him again.
He is already fuming because if there is a cure for COVID-19 then Biden will get credit for it.
The only solution is to lock him up or at least prosecute him in the public eye. Anything less will just fuel more conspiracy theories.
If not, trump will be pi'#&'g in the punch bowl for the next 4 years (Domestic terrorism).