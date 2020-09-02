Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Pilots report man flying jet pack near LA airport

0 Comments
By VALERY HACHE
LOS ANGELES

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday it had launched a probe after pilots landing at Los Angeles airport over the weekend reported seeing a person in a jet pack flying right next to them.

"The FBI is aware of the reports by pilots on Sunday and is working to determine what may have occurred," spokesperson Laura Eimiller told AFP in a statement.

At least two airline crews approaching the airport Sunday evening reported seeing the jet pack flying in the path of incoming jets.

"Tower, American 1997. We just passed a guy in a jet pack," an American Airlines pilot on his final approach to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) said in a radio transmission aired by a local television network.

The pilot said the jet pack was spotted 300 yards (275 meters) away, on the left side of the plane which was flying at 3,000 feet (915 meters).

A second pilot from a different airline is then heard saying "we just saw the guy passing by us in the jet pack."

"Only in LA," an incredulous air traffic controller chimed in.

A spokesman with the Federal Aviation Administration said the agency was looking into the incident.

"Two airline flight crews reported seeing what appeared to be someone in a jet pack as they were on their final approach to LAX around 6:35 p.m. Sunday," FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said.

"The FAA alerted local law enforcement to the reports and is looking into these reports."

Airline experts told local media the incident was probably a prank that could have ended in tragedy, considering the jet pack could have gotten sucked into one of the jet engines or caused a crash.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

What You Need to Know About Abe’s Resignation

GaijinPot Blog

Families

How Nishimachi International School Is Shaping The School Of Tomorrow

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

3 Japanese Woman Writers Exploring Unconventional Romances

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 34, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Best American-Style BBQ Restaurants in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 5-6

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Best Cafes with WiFi in Nagoya

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

5 Reasons Why Japan Does Watermelon Better

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #95: Japanese Government Recommends Eating One Ice Cream a Day

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Terrace House Seasons Ranked From Best to Worst

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

12 Deals To Grab Before The Year’s End

Savvy Tokyo