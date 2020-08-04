Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Response coordinator for White House Coronavirus Task Force Deborah Birx is under fire from Democrats and also President Donald Trump Photo: AFP/File
world

'Pathetic!' -- Trump lashes out at virus coordinator Dr Birx

0 Comments
By Mandel NGAN
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at his coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx after she sounded a grim warning about the pandemic's new surge, calling her remarks "pathetic."

Trump, angered by what he sees as overly pessimistic media coverage of his handling of the pandemic, said Birx had given into pressure to sound negative.

"Deborah took the bait & hit us. Pathetic!" he tweeted.

On Sunday, Birx told CNN that the United States, which has already seen nearly 155,000 deaths from COVID-19, is entering "a new phase" of viral spread.

"It is extraordinarily widespread," she said. "To everybody who lives in a rural area, you are not immune or protected from this virus."

Trump said that Birx's warning was issued only after she was attacked by the Democratic speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi and other Democrats have gone after Birx, a veteran public health expert, over what they say is her willingness to tailor her messages to win approval from Trump.

"I think the president is spreading disinformation about the virus and she is his appointee, so I don't have confidence there, no," Pelosi said on ABC television.

On Sunday, the White House sprang to Birx's defense.

"It is deeply irresponsible of Speaker Pelosi to repeatedly try to undermine & create public distrust in Dr Birx, the top public health professional on the coronavirus task force," Alyssa Farah, director of strategic communications, tweeted. "It's also just wrong. Period. Hard stop."

Trump, however, changed tack with Monday's tweet.

"So Crazy Nancy Pelosi said horrible things about Dr. Deborah Birx, going after her because she was too positive on the very good job we are doing on combatting the China Virus, including Vaccines & Therapeutics. In order to counter Nancy, Deborah took the bait & hit us. Pathetic!"

The other main public face of the U.S. medical response to the coronavirus, Doctor Anthony Fauci, has come in for frequent rough treatment at the hands of the White House and sometimes Trump himself.

Fauci's typically hard-nosed assessments of the disease's progress regularly counter more rosy versions promoted by the president.

Trump has called Fauci "alarmist," suggested he is misleading the public, and last week said it was unfair that the doctor's public approval ratings are so much higher than his own.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

pessimistic media coverage of his handling of the pandemic

The pandemic is the biggest event since WW2. More than 150,000 Americans dead, more than 4,000,000 sickened, an economy in shambles with few signs of it recovering any time soon - if ever, millions out of work, and Trump doesn't want to hear about.

Maybe if he'd spend less time on the golf course and tweeting C list celebrities, maybe if he hadn't appointed people like Jared Kushner and Pence to major roles in fighting the pandemic... but it's too late for that now.

Under Trump's 'watch', the country continues to sink. But as long as Trump, his family and his fellow 'elite' are fine,

he can't be bothered.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Outdoors

Shiretoko Peninsula

GaijinPot Travel

Uncategorized

Shosenkyo Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #91: A Never Ending Rainy Season

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 30, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

6 Japanese Crime Novels To Get Your Heart Racing

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Launching And Nurturing An Online Community In Japan With Amanda McCready

Savvy Tokyo

9 Tips for a More Eco-Responsible Life in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Navigating Controversial Topics During English Lessons in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Pork Shogayaki

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Giving Birth In Japan: A Lengthy Yet Salubrious Hospital Stay

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Being Vegan in Japan: An Impossible Task?

Savvy Tokyo