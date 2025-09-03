China's Xi hosts massive military parade with Putin, Kim to mark end of World War II

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned the world was facing a choice between peace or war as he held his country's largest-ever military parade at Tiananmen Square flanked by Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un.
The lavish event to mark 80 years since Japan's defeat at the end of World War II has been largely shunned by Western leaders, with Putin and Kim - pariahs in the West due to the Ukraine war and Kim's nuclear ambitions - the guests of honor.
Designed to project China's military might and diplomatic clout, it also comes as U.S. President Donald Trump's trade tariffs and volatile policymaking strain its relations with allies and rivals alike.
"Today, mankind is faced with the choice of peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, win-win or zero-sum," Xi told a crowd of more than 50,000 spectators, adding that the Chinese people "firmly stand on the right side of history".
Riding in an open-top limousine, Xi then inspected the troops and cutting-edge military equipment such as missiles, tanks and drones lining the avenue alongside the Square. Helicopters trailing large banners flew in formation above during the 70-minute showcase thick with symbolism and propaganda.
Wearing a suit in the style of those worn by former leader Mao Zedong, Xi earlier greeted the more than 20 leaders saying "Nice to meet you" and "Welcome to China" in English. Indonesia's president, facing widespread protests at home, made a surprise appearance.
Trump, in a post on Truth Social as the parade kicked off, highlighted the U.S. role in helping China secure its freedom from Japan.
"Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America," Trump added.
Trump had earlier told reporters he did not see the parade as a challenge to the United States and reiterated his "very good relationship" with Xi.
VISION FOR NEW GLOBAL ORDER
Xi has cast World War Two as a major turning point in the "great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation", in which it overcame the humiliation of Japan's invasion to become an economic powerhouse.
Earlier this week, Xi unveiled his vision of a new global order at a regional security summit, calling for unity against "hegemonism and power politics", a thinly veiled swipe at the United States and Trump's sweeping tariffs aimed at both friend and foe.
Putin has already used the occasion to seal deeper energy deals with China, while the gathering offers Kim an opportunity to gain implicit support for his banned nuclear weapons.
Kim, debuting in his first major multilateral event, will become the first North Korean to attend a Chinese military parade in 66 years.
His daughter Ju Ae, whom South Korean intelligence consider his most likely successor, is making her international debut after years of being seen next to Kim at major domestic events.
Beyond the pomp, analysts are watching whether the trio may signal closer defence relations following a pact signed by Russia and North Korea in June 2024, and a similar alliance between Beijing and Pyongyang, an outcome that may alter the military calculus in the Asia-Pacific region.
Nothing has been left to chance for the milestone gathering.
Major roads and schools have been closed in Beijing for the parade, the culmination of weeks of painstaking security preparations and midnight rehearsals.
Local governments nationwide have mobilized tens of thousands of volunteers and Communist Party members to monitor for any signs of potential unrest ahead of the parade, estimates based on online recruitment notices show.
"President Xi will use this opportunity to showcase how the military is clearly, unmistakably behind him," said Wen-Ti Sung, fellow at the Atlantic Council's Global China Hub.© Thomson Reuters 2025.
16 Comments
Login to comment
Jim
Trump feeling angry that Xi didn’t invite him but instead invited his master Putin and comrade Kim!
TaiwanIsNotChina
Yup, man of piece in front of the largest fascist display in the world.
Agent_Neo
It seems very strange to me that the Chinese Communist Party was the victorious country in World War II. Why not make it the anniversary of the victory over Chiang Kai-shek's Nationalist Party?
OssanAmerica
Half the posters here must be drunk on pride in their 中山装 suits.
OssanAmerica
You are absolutely right. Japan should commemorate together with the Republic of China (Taiwan) which they invaded in 1937.
quercetum
“The big question to be answered is whether or not President Xi of China will mention the massive amount of support and ‘blood’ that The United States of America gave to China in order to help it to secure its FREEDOM from a very unfriendly foreign invader.
Many Americans died in China’s quest for Victory and Glory. I hope that they are rightfully Honored and Remembered for their Bravery and Sacrifice!
May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration.
Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America.”
Trump is right though. The US made sacrifices and the American lives deserve to be honored and remembered.
GuruMick
Well, OssanAmerica, are you proud of yet another mass shooting near Little Rock, 3 dead , 8 wounded, some critically, Police Officers wounded as well.
While this comment is off topic, it is a reminder that deaths of Americans, by Americans over decades may exceed the Ukraine war and certainly any disputes China has initiated.
TokyoLiving
A grand victory celebration against Third Reich fascism and Japanese aggression.
I watched the entire parade, a grand display of patriotism, strength, courage, and discipline from the Chinese armed forces.
China is showing the world that they are the new world power and the world's next largest economy.
It was nothing like the pathetic fairy parade of Trump's army. LOL
Fighto!
Nothing to be proud of nor celebrate for Communust China. Tens of millions of innocents died in the so-called "cultural revolution" under evil dictator Mao.
Everything for the citizens of China to be ashamed of.
TokyoLiving
TaiwanIsChina, you don't know what fascism is, your silly anti Russia/China hate blinds you..
Read the real history, because you are in the wrong side of history..
Anyway, whine harder..LOOOOOL
TokyoLiving
GLORY TO CHINA!!!!!!....
Monty
China's Xi hosts massive military parade with Putin, Kim to mark end of World War II
What a joke!
A mass murderer and two war mongering individuals who would not hesitate to start WWIII.
quercetum
The founding of the People’s Republic of China on October 1, 1949, is widely celebrated as National Day (国庆节), and it implicitly marks the Communist Party’s victory over the Nationalists.
Jimizo
Spam.
okinawarides
TaiwanIsNotChinaToday 11:30 am JST Yup, man of piece in front of the largest fascist display in the world
Celebrating 80 years since the defeat of Axis and end of WW2 is somehow a "fascist display"? That gaslighting is getting funnier by the day.
GuruMick
I think comments on Putin are on point....nasty peice of work who has subverted the Russian Constitution to enable multiple terms of office....there is another world leader threatening the same, but his health wont last.
XI may not have been alive or an adult during the "Cultural Revolution " so I think we can cut him a break on the deaths associated therein.
All countries commemorate/celebrate victories /losses in war....China no different.
Donnies was a flop, but, yeah, you get that.
What one can acknowledge in modern China is a massive economic growth, increased literacy, a willingness to give aid to countries like Africa, without, the level of strings and patronisation , that western countries have.
China is a centrally controlled economy, yet individuals do make their own fortunes and citizens travel widely overseas.
I wonder what the level of gun murders are ?
Not a "Communist Country " in the definition of the J Edgar Hoover boosters on this forum