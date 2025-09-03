China's Xi hosts massive military parade with Putin, Kim to mark end of World War II

Chinese President Xi Jinping stands in a car to review the troops during a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

By Laurie Chen and Joe Cash

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned the world was facing a choice between peace or war as he held his country's largest-ever military parade at Tiananmen Square flanked by Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

The lavish event to mark 80 years since Japan's defeat at the end of World War II has been largely shunned by Western leaders, with Putin and Kim - pariahs in the West due to the Ukraine war and Kim's nuclear ambitions - the guests of honor.

Front from left, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrive at a military parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Japan's World War II surrender in Beijing, China, on Wednesday. Image: Sergei Bobylev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool via AP

Designed to project China's military might and diplomatic clout, it also comes as U.S. President Donald Trump's trade tariffs and volatile policymaking strain its relations with allies and rivals alike.

"Today, mankind is faced with the choice of peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, win-win or zero-sum," Xi told a crowd of more than 50,000 spectators, adding that the Chinese people "firmly stand on the right side of history".

Riding in an open-top limousine, Xi then inspected the troops and cutting-edge military equipment such as missiles, tanks and drones lining the avenue alongside the Square. Helicopters trailing large banners flew in formation above during the 70-minute showcase thick with symbolism and propaganda.

Wearing a suit in the style of those worn by former leader Mao Zedong, Xi earlier greeted the more than 20 leaders saying "Nice to meet you" and "Welcome to China" in English. Indonesia's president, facing widespread protests at home, made a surprise appearance.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social as the parade kicked off, highlighted the U.S. role in helping China secure its freedom from Japan.

"Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America," Trump added.

Trump had earlier told reporters he did not see the parade as a challenge to the United States and reiterated his "very good relationship" with Xi.

VISION FOR NEW GLOBAL ORDER

Xi has cast World War Two as a major turning point in the "great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation", in which it overcame the humiliation of Japan's invasion to become an economic powerhouse.

Earlier this week, Xi unveiled his vision of a new global order at a regional security summit, calling for unity against "hegemonism and power politics", a thinly veiled swipe at the United States and Trump's sweeping tariffs aimed at both friend and foe.

Putin has already used the occasion to seal deeper energy deals with China, while the gathering offers Kim an opportunity to gain implicit support for his banned nuclear weapons.

Kim, debuting in his first major multilateral event, will become the first North Korean to attend a Chinese military parade in 66 years.

His daughter Ju Ae, whom South Korean intelligence consider his most likely successor, is making her international debut after years of being seen next to Kim at major domestic events.

Beyond the pomp, analysts are watching whether the trio may signal closer defence relations following a pact signed by Russia and North Korea in June 2024, and a similar alliance between Beijing and Pyongyang, an outcome that may alter the military calculus in the Asia-Pacific region.

Nothing has been left to chance for the milestone gathering.

Major roads and schools have been closed in Beijing for the parade, the culmination of weeks of painstaking security preparations and midnight rehearsals.

Local governments nationwide have mobilized tens of thousands of volunteers and Communist Party members to monitor for any signs of potential unrest ahead of the parade, estimates based on online recruitment notices show.

"President Xi will use this opportunity to showcase how the military is clearly, unmistakably behind him," said Wen-Ti Sung, fellow at the Atlantic Council's Global China Hub.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.