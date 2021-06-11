Gang activity fuels Portland violence

When Oregon’s most populous city had a rampant gang problem 30 years ago, Portland detectives were stunned if they found more than a few dozen bullet casings after a shooting. Now, police are recording multiple shootings a week with 50 to 70 shots fired, and in one case more than 150, as gang attacks and retaliatory shootings again spiral into a vicious cycle.
With more bullets comes more bloodshed. There have been 37 homicides in Oregon’s largest city so far this year, more than six times the number recorded in the same period last year. If nothing changes, Portland will surpass its all-time record for homicides of 70 set in 1987, when the city was in the midst of a gang siege.
The violence has deeply affected Portland, a liberal city that continues to grapple with the role of its police force more than a year after thousands of Black Lives Matter protesters demanded change following the murder of George Floyd.
The surge in gang-related shootings, which has disproportionately impacted people of color, puts the spotlight on a sensitive and polarizing topic — felt in major cities across the country — where violence is increasing as people continue to call for defunding police.
“This touches all of us,” said Portland Pastor Matt Hennessee, a longtime anti-gun violence activist whose 33-year-old stepson was shot and killed in a parking lot in May. “I have lived here for 32 years and I have always seen this city as a safe place. This is not the Portland that we know.”
Police estimate half of Portland’s 470 shootings this year, which have injured more than 140 people, are gang-related. Mayor Ted Wheeler warned last month that perpetrators are being told by gangs to shoot someone within 30 days or be shot and that people are traveling from other states to engage in violence in the Rose City.
“People are scared. They are angry. They are fed up,” said Portland Police Sgt. Ken Duilio.
Portland’s pervasive gang violence in the ’90s — when it was estimated that there were 2,500 people in up to 600 gangs in the area — left a crimson stain on recent city history. But now, following the pandemic shut down and Floyd’s murder, paired with a diminishing police presence, community leaders say the problem has returned.
While the number of shootings is comparable to the ’90s, police and residents say the boldness of the shooters and amount of shots fired surpass what they have seen before. Gangs are also no longer waiting for the typical “tit-for-tat” cycle in targeting of a rival, but instead immediately shooting again at places such as vigils — injuring up to seven people at a single event.
“You have multiple shooters — that’s kind of a new phenomenon — multiple guns and lots of shots being fired,” said Duilio, who added more gunshots increases the odds of bystanders being hit, including most recently a newspaper carrier, Uber driver and city bus driver.
While all agree that Portland has a problem, how to solve it is where people splinter.
“There are a lot of bullets being fired in this area — all over the place,” Duilio said. “But the police bureau is underfunded, understaffed and under supported.”
The rise in violence comes at a time when the Portland Police Bureau’s staffing is at its lowest in decades — the department is more than 100 officers short of “authorized strength,” as determined by the city.
In the past nine months, the department has experienced a rapid turnover with more than 120 officers having left the department, many citing low morale and burnout from nightly racial justice protests that would end in confrontation and plumes of teargas. During that time, while officers' priorities were shifted to protests, Portland was also experiencing its deadliest year in more than a quarter-century.
Despite police pleas for more personnel, city leaders slashed $27 million from the police budget — $11 million due to the pandemic-caused budget crisis and $15 million amid calls to defund the police — vowing to devote money to community groups working to curb gun violence.
“Police can’t prevent shootings," said Portland activist Royal Harris. "That part of it, we as a community have to work together to prevent these things instead of looking at it as a police approach.”
Officials also disbanded a specialized unit focused on curbing gun violence that had long faced criticism for disproportionately targeting people of color — a decision that some residents impacted by gun violence are still questioning.
“You took away the gun violence reduction team. There is nobody in this city doing traffic stops of these armed, violent shooters traveling the city looking for their rivals to shoot and who are going to vigils and lighting up an entire crowd,” said Duilio.
Jo Ann Hardesty, the first Black woman elected to the City Council and who pushed to cut the unit, maintains disbanding the team last summer was the right decision.
“The police have a role but their role is simply to solve crime — their role is not to prevent crime, their role is not to intervene in other community activities,” Hardesty told KOIN 6 last month. “A response to gun violence should not be a knee-jerk reaction.”
But as gun violence continued into 2021, leaders were forced to re-evaluate. More officers have been assigned to shootings, the police bureau has teamed up with the FBI to investigate crimes and the U.S. Attorney for Oregon has ramped up efforts to prosecute gun violence cases. But efforts to “refund” even a portion of the cuts have been controversial.
In addition, City Council voted to create a team of 12 officers and two sergeants to address gun violence, but with no additional funds.
Chief Chuck Lovell said the department is “so lean right now” that officials will likely have to pull officers from patrol, domestic violence or human trafficking investigations to support the new team.
Duilio said while funding organizations and social services is important, it is only a portion of the solution and should not compete with police funding.
"They both need to happen," Duilio said. "If you can get a 15-year-old and get him on the right track where he is not involved in shootings every other week, that is great. But to really quell this intense level of violence that we are seeing right now, it is going to take uniform police officers to stop those cars that are traveling from Point A to Point B for a shooting."
P. Smith
This is evidence that the US needs more firearms and those firearms need to be more easily accessible.
“You took away the gun violence reduction team. There is nobody in this city doing traffic stops of these armed, violent shooters traveling the city looking for their rivals to shoot and who are going to vigils and lighting up an entire crowd,” said Duilio.
The issue with this statement is that police have to have a reason to make a traffic stop. If the vehicle is in good working order, the plates come back clean, and the occupants aren’t visually breaking the law, the police have no legal basis to initiate a traffic stop. Dulio appears to be advocating profiling, which is unconstitutional.
Laguna
My sister lived in Portland, and when I visited, expecting a cool vibe, I was shocked at the right-wing influence. It's anarchy, not from the left, but from the right.
P. Smith
Joey Gibson and his “Patriot” Prayer love crossing the Columbia and instigating violence in Portland.
Blacklabel
Nobody is defunding the police!
oh wait....
bass4funk
True, but according to the left and BLM the cops can’t really do that. All these idiot pen pushing politicians that have never worked or walked the streets policing should just mind their own business and let the police do their jobs. If they are alerted or suspect a person is doing something illegal, it should always be within that cops discretion to pull someone over if needed.
That’s visually, but if it’s a wanted fugitive or maybe someone that has committed a crime, or maybe one of the 4 occupants of the vehicle is wanted for a crime. We just don’t know, there is a reason why cities like Portland, Chicago and NYC are just spinning out of control. The cops have their hands behind their back and the criminals are reaping the benefits of what the Democrats are doing, so if you’re a thug, these are just the golden times for you.
If the majority of crimes overwhelmingly are committed by a certain segment of a racial group of course they should be profiled more, that’s not being racist, that’s just going by all the police records and stats. I get it, it’s an uncomfortable thing, but we have to view the reality not in the way we would like to see things, but as it actually is.
P. Smith
Incorrect.
You clearly are unfamiliar with Fourth Amendment jurisprudence. If police are alerted or suspect a person is doing something illegal, it is within their discretion to pull someone over; however, the police have to be able to article what gave rise to the lie suspicion that illegal activity is being conducted. Police can’t just pull people over because the police feel a crime is on progress or about to happen.
The rest of you post is advocating for a police state and further demonstrates your lack of knowledge about Fourth Amendment jurisprudence.
zichi
Flooded with a sea of guns obtainable on the streets for a few dollars. This is what happens when there are no gun laws based on protecting people.