'Put me in jail': Fierce COVID vaccine resistance for Republicans

Patients stream steadily into the COVID vaccine center that Todd Engle can almost touch from his West Virginia backyard. But like scores of other Republican voters, force would likely be required to get a dose into his arm.
Many of the party's millions of supporters are among the nation's most vaccine-skeptical people, which experts see as a dangerous barrier to finally taming the virus that has killed more than 540,000 in the United States.
"If they try to make me get it, they're just going to (have to) put me in jail," the 58-year-old Engle told AFP from the porch of his home in Martinsburg, referring to health authorities. "I just don't trust them."
West Virginia is heavily Republican -- over 68 percent of its voters chose Donald Trump in November's election -- and it has long been one of the nation's poorest places.
Yet not all West Virginia Republicans are vaccine skeptics.
The state of under two million people has been lauded for quickly getting COVID vaccines to its people while bigger, wealthier and Democrat-led states have sometimes struggled to do the same.
Part of that effort is the vaccine site behind Engle's home, which operates in a recreation center gymnasium with the kind of efficiency that bustling, pre-pandemic airports could only dream of.
Nurse Angela Gray, 51, said the site has administered as many as 1,500 shots in a day.
"I try not to look at politics; that doesn't matter," Gray noted as nurses in masks, face shields and gloves delivered shots behind her. "But I've seen a lot of my fellow Republicans who are getting vaccinated."
She added that Republican elected officials in the area have spoken up for the safety and effectiveness of the shots and gotten inoculated themselves, a key part of efforts to convince the skeptical.
But in towns across the United States, skeptics are numerous.
According to a poll last week, 41 percent of Republicans nationally said they would not get the vaccine, compared to just 11 percent of Democrats.
It is a startlingly high number considering that 74 million Americans voted in November for the Republican presidential candidate, Trump.
African-Americans and anti-vaccination activists have also shown high levels of opposition to the COVID shots, but among Republicans the phenomenon appears more directly linked to America's political polarization.
Vaccine hesitancy expert Neil Johnson told AFP he sees a collision of factors, including the belief that mainstream media outlets exaggerated the pandemic to hurt Trump, and long-held resistance to vaccines generally as well as distrust of the government.
"It's like the usual hesitancy on steroids, because the distrust took on a political dimension because of the election last year," said Johnson, a George Washington University professor. "It was like a perfect storm to have an election in the year of a pandemic."
Trump, who often minimized the virus's danger, last Tuesday gave his most explicit endorsement for the national mass vaccination campaign since he left office in January.
"It's a great vaccine, it's a safe vaccine and it's something that works," he said during an interview on Fox News.
But Trump left office in January without disclosing that he and his wife, Melania, had themselves quietly been vaccinated.
For Christine Miller -- the treasurer of the Republican club in Berkeley County, where Martinsburg is located -- Trump's words came too late, because people have already decided.
"It's a personal choice. People in the rural areas, though, I don't see them going for it. I see them doing too much research for themselves," said the 63-year-old, who as a cancer survivor with chronic bronchitis is in a high-risk demographic.
She said she won't take the shots currently available.
"It's not worth the risk," Miller told AFP before a club meeting, saying she was concerned about reports -- which experts say are rare -- of serious side effects. "I can wait."
Johnson, the hesitancy expert, said waiting or not getting the vaccine at all carries significant risks for the United States, which has by far the world's largest absolute death toll and caseload.
"It's all about herd immunity," he said, referring to the point when most of a population has acquired defenses against a virus, whether through vaccination or from having survived the disease.
Vaccination campaigns can reach large portions of populations, he added, but success is determined by whether an overwhelming majority of people can be inoculated.
If and when that point is reached in Martinsburg, West Virginia, it will most certainly be without 76-year-old Betty DeHaven, a Republican club supporter.
"They would have to hold me down and force me to take the vaccine," she told AFP. "I consider that one of my rights, that I can refuse."© 2021 AFP
Toasted Heretic
The right to be selfish, irresponsible and infect others.
SuperLib
Must kinda suck to be paralyzed by a fear of science. It might end up costing them their lives.
PTownsend
West Virginia is an example of a state where populist plutocracy has taken hold. The plutocrat caste has convinced many at the poorest end of the economic spectrum that if they vote for the plutocrat's politicians (usually Republican) they'll get trickled down on. Continuing to believe the 1% care even the slightest about them is one of many reasons West Virginia, like many states farther south, remains one of the poorest places in the US.
P. Smith
Given republicans are motivated by ignorance-driven fear mainly due to lack of education and gullibility, it’s no surprise they are afraid of science. A lot of people without much education fear things they don’t understand.
I’m willing to bet these people praise Trump’s Operation Warp Speed in the same breath as they denounce the resultant vaccines as untrustworthy. I am willing to further bet that these people don’t understand that denouncing the resultant vaccine is contradictory to praising Operation Warp Speed.
The worst part about this is the children of these people will be affected.
viking68
I can only guess who is filling these people's minds with the idea that they would be put in jail or be held down in order for the vaccine to be forced on them.
I thought the number of Pubs would be higher.
Happy Day
Shock- another slanted news piece. Like with the COVID response in the U.S., backed not by science or data, only politics.
Who is responsible for Operation Warp Speed?
Which states fared best overall- battling COVID, keeping the economy strong, and facilitating child development?
Which states fared worst in these areas and, as a result, will have their governors impeached or recalled?
Monty
"If they try to make me get it, they're just going to (have to) put me in jail,"
This is a tough stance!
The question is, will the vaccine be mandotory or volunteer?
I mean will the people get forced to take it or will it be volunteer?
If it will be volunteer, many many people will refuse.
Will it be forced, Riots and Violence will occure.
So, both situations will be bad!
Michael Machida
" But in towns across the United States, skeptics are numerous."
In Japan as well. And across the globe.
zichi
Tens of thousands of Trump supporters reacting against his decision to be secretly vaccinated. They feel he has betrayed them. Whole communities of Trump supporters refusing vaccination.
kurisupisu
Be vaccinated or not, the end result is that populations will begin to acquire natural immunity to the virus.
GdTokyo
'Put me in jail‘
Okay. Talked me into it.
Been through WVA several times and it’s almost a meme of itself. If you ever wondered what a 3rd world country with a stable currency looks like, it’s WVA.
PTownsend
Right wing media like Fox through its multi-millionaire (and getting richer each day) entertainers like TuckerCarlson, Hannity, Ingraham etal along with other anti-democracy media outlets around the globe like those sponsored by the Kremlin continue to prey on the intellectually vulnerable, telling them that governments and their scientists cannot be trusted.
At the same time right wing media are telling their gullible and ever-fearful base government and science are bad they're pushing authoritarianism, claiming a single male political messiah along with his disciples can save them from government, science and the 'others'.
BigYen
How is the article "slanted"?
We hear from four Republicans, all of them against being vaccinated either at this time or ever, even though one of them is a nurse handling Covid vaccinations. We hear their own voices, without any comment from the writer, telling us why they will not be getting the vaccinations. To balance those views, we hear from one "vaccination hesitancy expert" the reasons as to why people should get vaccinated. We also hear from Donald Trump, for whom those people voted, that "It's a great vaccine, it's a safe vaccine and it's something that works," and we're informed that unlike so many of his supporters, both Trump and his wife Melania have in fact been vaccinated. The article goes on to point out that Republican West Virginia has done a much better job than many richer Democratic States in getting the vaccines to the people. Also reported is the death toll in the US, 540,000+ and still going.
There is no discussion of the pandemic itself, no discussion of the effectiveness of the vaccines. No politics, apart from the bare reporting of statistics regarding voting, and the results of polls on whether people are willing to be vaccinated.
So - how is this a "slanted" news piece?
FizzBit
Oh gee, can I say it? OK, fake news.