Philippines, U.S. launch joint military drills

US and Philippine soldiers salute during the national anthems at the opening ceremony of the Balikatan annual joint military exercise

By Pam CASTRO

The Philippine and U.S. militaries on Monday kicked off three weeks of joint exercises that will simulate a "full-scale battle scenario", as the two allies seek to deter Beijing's ambitions in the disputed South China Sea.

As many as 17,000 personnel are expected to take part in the annual "Balikatan", or "shoulder to shoulder" drills, which for the first time will include an integrated air and missile defense simulation, to be attended by President Ferdinand Marcos.

Sophisticated U.S. weapons including the NMESIS anti-ship missile system will also be deployed, including near a crucial chokepoint in the waters separating the northern Philippines from self-ruled Taiwan.

"We will demonstrate not just our will to uphold our mutual defense treaty in existence since 1951 but our matchless capability to do so," U.S. Marine Corps Lieutenant General James Glynn said at Monday's opening ceremony in Manila.

"Nothing builds bonds more quickly than shared adversity," he said, without specifying a common threat.

Philippines Major General Francisco Lorenzo added that the 40th Balikatan exercises would reinforce the country's ability to address "contemporary security challenges".

The Philippines has been engaged in months of confrontations with Beijing over disputed areas of the South China Sea.

It has steadily deepened defense cooperation with treaty ally the United States since Marcos took office in 2022 and began pushing back on China's sweeping claims to the crucial waterway.

During a recent visit to Manila, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Washington was "doubling down" on the alliance.

"Deterrence is necessary around the world, but specifically in this region, in your country -- considering the threats from the Communist Chinese," he said in late March.

In response to the drills, Beijing accused Manila of "collusion with countries outside the region".

The exercises "undermine regional strategic stability", said foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun.

"This has already aroused strong aversion and opposition from regional countries," he said.

Last year's Balikatan featured tests of the U.S. Typhon mid-range missile system.

The Philippine Army subsequently said it was planning to acquire the Typhon, sparking warnings from China of a regional "arms race".

On Monday, Glynn said the Typhon system would again be present, along with the Marine Air Defense Integrated System, or MADIS, a short-range platform specializing in knocking out drones.

The Philippines' Chief of Staff Romeo Brawner said last month that Manila was seeking to upgrade its arsenal, with more missile systems, warships and fighter jets.

On April 2, the United States said it had approved the possible sale of $5.58 billion in long-coveted F-16 fighter jets to the Philippines, though Manila said the deal was "still in the negotiation phase".

A week later, the Philippines took possession of the first of two corvette-class warships with "advanced weapons and radar systems" acquired in a deal with South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries.

China considers Taiwan part of its sovereign territory and has vowed to bring it under Beijing's control one day.

Given the Philippines' proximity to Taiwan and its surrounding waters, Manila's cooperation would be crucial in the event of any U.S. conflict with China.

On April 1, as Chinese ships and warplanes surrounded the self-ruled island in a simulated blockade, Brawner said his country would "inevitably" be involved should the democracy be invaded.

While Manila later said Brawner's comments were primarily referencing efforts to retrieve Filipino workers in Taiwan, its Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement with Washington gives U.S. forces access to nine bases in the Philippines.

Asked about Taiwan on Monday, Lorenzo said Balikatan could potentially "help deter" a conflict over the island.

Both the U.S. and Philippine militaries, however, stressed that this year's war games would not address a potential Chinese invasion.

Besides the United States, countries including Australia and Japan are sending smaller contingents to Balikatan.

