'Stock up', China says, amid new COVID outbreak

China's government has urged citizens to stock up on daily necessities and for authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies as the country adopts increasingly tight measures to contain its latest COVID outbreak.
A notice posted on the website of the Ministry of Commerce late on Monday urged "families to store a certain amount of daily necessities as needed to meet daily life and emergencies".
The directive made no mention of a food shortage or of whether the instructions were motivated by fears that COVID measures could disrupt supply chains or leave locked-down citizens in need of food.
But China, which has kept its infection numbers relatively low through a COVID-zero strategy of border closures, targeted lockdowns and long quarantine periods, is increasingly adopting tough measures to contain the latest outbreak, especially ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on Feb 4.
The Commerce Ministry notice also told authorities to take measures to facilitate agricultural production, keep supply chains smooth, ensure that regional food reserves were adequate and maintain stable prices.
Besides COVID concerns, China has been hit hard over the past two years by heavy summer flooding that impacted agricultural output and drove up prices, raising concerns that the problem could worsen as climate change brings increasingly extreme weather.
The government last year launched a national campaign to curb food waste.
Average wholesale prices of 28 kinds of vegetables in October were up 16 percent from the previous month, state media reported on Monday, citing government numbers.
China has generally kept daily new case counts in the low double digits for much of the pandemic.
But daily cases rose to as high as 143 in August amid a Delta outbreak, eased off for several weeks, but have begun climbing again amid what the government called a "serious" new outbreak, with cases popping up in a dozen provinces.
Ninety-two new cases were reported Monday, the highest since mid-September.
The government has restricted some inter-provincial travel, ramped up testing, and urged people to postpone social gatherings like weddings and banquets.
In an example of the extreme measures taken, the Shanghai Disneyland theme park closed temporarily from Sunday night and prevented visitors and park personnel from leaving until they underwent COVID testing, all due to a single coronavirus case.
More than 38,000 people were tested as a result.© 2021 AFP
Alex
Which probably means Japan is about to have another TP shortage crisis
Numan
People keep claiming that there is a shortage of items on the shelves because of a transportation and logistics issues.
I see from a different angle. I think that problem is that people who are overspending (panic buying) are creating these shortages. Just like when Japan has an earthquake and everyone goes scrambling for toilet paper.
treble4punk
There's actually an international supply chain shortage. Manufacturers of everything have been backed up months.
PTownsend
"concerns that the problem could worsen as climate change brings increasingly extreme weather."
China has long been planning its economy. So it would seem with its huge reserves of rare earth metals needed for use in alternative energy equipment and it being the globe's largest emitter of CO2, the CDC rulers would have done something much more to mitigate against climate change problems.
"Report: China emissions exceed all developed nations combined"
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-57018837
"China has generally kept daily new case counts"
But when the CDC has such a stranglehold on news, data and information, who knows how many new cases there might actually be.
People planning to attend the China Winter Olympics probably should be quarantined for a long time before being allowed back into the country they originally came from. But I know that would be seen as a violation of the 'rights' of the global far right 'freedom' crowds unconcerned about how they might affect other people's health.
Hopefully those in sensible populations everywhere will stay far away from the CCP/ IOC Games. Those two groups and their commercial sponsors should not be supported in any way. Long passed time to STOP any support at all for self-serving groups like them. Boycott corporations backing the Games, boycott the Games.
xamurai
More fear means more reasons to control people...
Fighto!
Boycott the Genocide Games, 2022.
Aside from the many ethical issues about holding an Olympics in a nation which is actively committing genocide, it is going to be extremely dangerous.
This pandemic is nowhere near over.
bob
"Stay scared" China says.
And western media comply.
Chico3
When will this ever end!!!!!! I'm sure many of us want to get out of Japan for a while and come back without being quarantined or wear masks.
daito_hak
More brutality in a ugly dictatorship regime that has found the perfect excuse with a virus for more brutality and oppression against the population.
Sven Asai
Don’t cry and complain all the day long. You don’t want to handle this at all, so show now that you really can ‘live with the virus’. And it’s all on you, if it fails!