'Tanks but no tanks!' say critics of Trump's plan for military parade

President Donald Trump's dream of a grand military parade through the streets of the U.S. capital attracted scorn, skepticism and even a dash of wit from local officials on Wednesday.
Critics argued a parade could cost millions of dollars, at a time the Pentagon wants more stable funding for an overstretched military.
"A military parade in D.C. would shut down the nation's capital and waste taxpayer dollars just to feed Trump's ego," said Eleanor Holmes Norton, a non-voting delegate to the U.S. Congress for the District of Columbia, a Democratic stronghold.
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, a prominent Republican voice on defense matters, said he favored highlighting the country's armed forces but not its weaponry.
"I think a parade showcasing the military and the sacrifices they make for the country would be appropriate, it would be a way to say thank you, but I’m not interested in a military hardware display. That would be cheesy and project weakness," Graham told reporters on Wednesday.
The White House said on Tuesday it had asked the Pentagon to explore a celebration of "America's great service members," after the Republican president marveled at the Bastille Day military parade he attended in Paris last year.
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis - who argued to lawmakers on Tuesday that a budgetary impasse was eroding U.S. advantages over adversaries and could lead to aircraft being grounded - said the Pentagon was putting together options that would be sent to the White House.
"I think we're all aware in this country of the president's affection and respect for the military," Mattis told reporters, while declining to address the costs of the parade.
One option under consideration is for a parade on Nov. 11 - which would be the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One.
Military parades in the United States are generally rare. Such parades in other countries are usually staged to celebrate victories in battle or showcase military might.
In 1991, tanks and thousands of troops paraded through Washington to celebrate the ousting of Saddam Hussein's Iraqi forces from Kuwait in the Gulf War.
That parade cost $12 million, according to a report at the time. While the Pentagon does not yet have a cost estimate for how much another parade may cost, it is likely to be in the millions of dollars. U.S. officials say it would also be a logistical challenge to bring thousands of troops, tanks and aircraft to Washington.
The District of Columbia Council ridiculed the idea of a parade on Pennsylvania Avenue, the 1.2-mile (1.9-km) stretch between the Capitol and the White House that is also the site of the Trump International Hotel.
“Tanks but no tanks!” it tweeted.
Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser's spokeswoman said the District had no formal request for a parade but "just like the wall, he will have to pay for it,” a reference to Trump's plan to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and have Mexico pay for it. The Mexican government has insisted it will not do so.
Trump publicly expressed his interest in an American military display after watching the Paris parade.
The July 14 military parade has been seen as an opportunity for France’s armed forces to present themselves to the French people. The parade included 63 planes and nearly 4,000 troops.
The cost ranged between $4.3 million (3.5 million euros) to$4.9 million (4 million euros), which comes out of the French defense budget.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
11 Comments
bass4funk
Hmmm....as Col. Ralph Peters said, the French march well, the US fight well. So I think the US military should do what they do best and not waste time on a parade, but having said that, if it makes Trump happy, I guess.
PTownsend
But like for the pre-WW1 royalty, a parade will give Trump a chance to don a new costume.
Vietnam? Afghanistan? But then in the US military's defense, invading armies always face the greatest obstacles.
Apologies to XTC: 'We're only making plans for Donny, We only want what's best for him'.
Bintaro
What the people should think about above the logistics is the reason : do you need a parade and what for ?
To thank the military ? Everybody already knows the US loves its military.
To show strength ? Everybody knows the US has the most powerful military in the world.
To celebrate victory ? What victory would it be...?
Because others do it ? Uuuh... ok.
Tommy Jones
Your stance on everything Trump does.
bass4funk
Yup, he’s President.
He owns some really cool ties.
WWI, WWII, Iraq, yes, most definitely!
As well as wins.
I’m just surprised you didn’t choose “King for a day.”
PTownsend
In all seriousness, this is a very worrying comment. Forget principles, forget the Constitutionally based separation of powers, forget what's best for the nation and its peoples (not just the .01%), instead it's follow the leader?
If the 'leader' were someone doing all possible to uphold the Constitution, someone with a history of integrity, someone who's lived a life reflecting positive values, I still would NOT blindly follow the leader.
Follow Trump blindly? Seriously.
FizzBit
This "grand military parade" is being spun by the MSM for clickbait, also bordering on fake news.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued a statement confirming that plans are underway.
“President Trump is incredibly supportive of America’s great service members who risk their lives every day to keep our country safe,” Sanders said. “He has asked the Department of Defense to explore a celebration at which all Americans can show their appreciation.”
The MSM clickbait seemed to have worked, setting off a LOT of triggers. Oh how easily some people are duped.
I think it's a great idea for US citizens to know, see, learn, and hopefully think about our power to wage war. Painting a pretty face on it with happy recruitment commercials or phony stadium spectacles is not the true face of our military.
maybeperhapsyes
It is true that a great many people fought and died for our rights to free speech. By all means criticise your leaders on the job they do.
However (most) were democratically elected and deserve our respect for that alone.
Disrespect him is to disrespect your neighbour.
To insult a leader just shows a lack of decency and intellect.
You may not agree with them, and that is your right. But please...show some respect for the office they hold.
Strangerland
How exactly is it bordering on fake news? Did Trump not indicate he wants a parade? Is this not true: Trump publicly expressed his interest in an American military display after watching the Paris parade.
PTownsend
If you're suggesting Trump should be shown respect, as long as he continues to disrespect the US system of government by trying to usurp even greater powers for his office and himself, the likelihood is pretty low. Except for his true-est true believers and devotees.
Something akin to lese majeste rules might still apply in nations run by despots, but in the 'west' they went out when kings and queens were overthrown by democratic systems.
And I hope you weren't one of the posters who repeatedly called both the Obamas monkeys, gorillas and apes.
Blacklabel
I’m looking forward to the parade. Interesting how everytime Trump wants to do something some combination of McCain, Flake or Graham run to CNN to bash it.